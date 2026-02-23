‘They tend to bulldoze’: Court delays interdict in dispute between ALS Paramedics and KZN MEC

ALS Paramedics has sought an interdict against KZN transport MEC Siboniso Duma over comments it considers defamatory.

The office of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for transport and lawyers representing ALS Paramedics are taking different views of Monday’s decision in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

ALS Paramedics last week brought an urgent application to interdict MEC Siboniso Duma from making comments about the first responders’ accident reporting, which they deem to be unlawful and defamatory.

Duma’s office stated the application failed “dismally”; however, despite the court not granting an urgent interdict, Duma was given until 26 March to present supplementary documentation, as the court deemed that ALS’s allegations were sufficient enough to warrant a response.

The argument stems from a 29 January accident near Isipingo, in which a truck collided with a taxi, pinning the vehicle and its injured passengers against a tree and embankment.

Following the incident, the MEC accused ALS of mishandling accident scenes and relaying information to the media that differed from that provided by municipal and provincial authorities.

“When they enter the scene, they tend to bulldoze. I’m sure you know by now that they are also insensitive in some instances.

“If you don’t have medical aid, they are not going to assist you, even if it means you are dying, or they could still save you. That is why we prefer you deal with the Department of Health,” said Duma after the Isipingo incident.

MEC ‘doubling down’

Duma’s legal team sought to have the application dismissed altogether, but the court denied the request.

“[The court] instead placed the MEC on terms to supplement their papers, giving reasons why the court ought to not issue the interdict,” explained Wesley Rogers from WJ Rogers and Associates on Monday.

ALS’ court papers request that the MEC withdraw his comments about ALS’ information gathered at accident scenes and suggested he focus on promoting road safety in KZN.

Rogers confirmed the government was funding the MEC’s legal defence.

“The MEC remains defiant and refused to withdraw his comments about ALS.

“We would have hoped the MEC would have demonstrated some accountability instead of doubling down at taxpayers’ expense,” he stated on Monday.

Differing numbers

Duma’s office responded on Monday, stating that the MEC felt “vindicated” by the court’s decision and was placing the people of the province first in this case.

The MEC’s office argues that ALS is motivated by its business interests and has exploited its role as first responders to create a “media frenzy” around accidents in the province.

“As it was demonstrated by ALS Paramedics in their court papers and argument, reputational and commercial interests formed the basis of this frivolous application for an interdict.

“Surprisingly, in court papers, [ALS Director] Garrith Jamieson admits that he relayed incorrect information about the number of persons who had died in that Isipingo accident on 29 January,” stated the MEC’s office on Monday.

The MEC maintains that ALS had on several occasions relayed inaccurate information and disputes claims that the paramedics had corrected information when required.

One occasion cited by Duma’s office on Monday was a Pinetown scholar transport incident on 19 January, where ALS’ initial report of nine injured differed from the provincial government’s three.

Another involved a Marianhill incident from July 2025, where ALS recorded 23 passengers in the taxi involved, differing from the 16 counted by authorities.

