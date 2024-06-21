PAC says it maintains its Pan-African values within GNU

The secretary-general of the party said the PAC would continue to advance its values within the GNU

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) says it would continue to fight against “neo-liberalism” within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Earlier this week, the PAC announced its inclusion in the GNU led by the ANC. Since this announcement, the PAC has faced attacks from factions within the party and some supporters who accused the party of selling out.

The Citizen spoke to the secretary-general of the party Apa Pooe who said the PAC would continue to advance its values within the GNU.

‘We did not sell out’

“We are still committed to that (Pan-Africanism) as the PAC. We are an Africanist socialist political party and we never allow the country to move to the right or advance the neo-liberal agenda,” he said.

Pooe said it would have been irresponsible for the party to stay out of the GNU when voters had voted for the party to be in government.

ALSO READ: PAC joins unity government to ensure ‘superior logic and vision’ will guide SA

“We will never sell the PAC… We contested elections to be in government and this is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pooe said the PAC would be sending a group of intellectuals who are well-versed in the ideology of the party and governance to represent the party at a GNU dialogue that will take place soon.

The dialogue aims to deal with policy issues and other issues about governance and the participation of the different parties in the GNU.

“In those discussions, we will deposit our finest brains in order to produce a program for our new government,” he said.

Pooe dismissed the views of a faction within the PAC who were against the party’s participation in the GNU.

ALSO READ: PAC ready to contest elections with renewed strength, says Nyhontso

The PAC was part of a group of parties which called themselves the Progressive Caucus. These parties included the ATM, EFF, Al-Jama-ah, and MK party.

These parties were publicly against the participation of the DA in a GNU.