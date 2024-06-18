PAC joins unity government to ensure ‘superior logic and vision’ will guide SA

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania says land restitution will be a focus point for it in government negotiations now that it is part of the GNU.

A Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) delegation led by secretary general Apa Pooe (third from left) attend the EFF manifesto launch on 10 February 2024. Photo: X/

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) will be joining the government of national unity (GNU).

The party’s secretary general, Apa Pooe, announced the PAC’s national executive committee’s decision in a statement on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: When they work with the DA it’s progressive, when we do we are sell-outs: Mbalula slams EFF

‘Progressive and equitable development’

“This strategic decision is driven by our commitment to influence policy positions from within the government, ensuring that our superior logic and vision guide the nation towards progressive and equitable development,” Pooe said.

“Our participation in the GNU is rooted in the belief that the PAC can effectively steer the country away from right-leaning tendencies and protect the gains achieved thus far.

“We are dedicated to accelerating the pace of development, ensuring that it benefits all South Africans and aligns with the ideals of justice and equality.”

He said a crucial aspect of the party’s involvement would involve the restitution of land.

ALSO READ: Is there a secret deal between the ANC and DA to protect Ramaphosa?

“The PAC firmly believes that land restitution is not just a policy issue but a fundamental right and a cornerstone of true liberation.

“We will advocate for comprehensive land restitution that addresses historical injustices and empowers the dispossessed.”

He said the PAC is confident its involvement in the GNU will lead to a more just and prosperous South Africa, “where the fruits of freedom are shared by all”.

“The PAC remains steadfast in its mission to achieve economic freedom and social justice for the people of Azania,” Pooe concluded.

DA expected to get ministerial positions

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is expected to win six ministerial positions and four deputy positions after it joined the GNU.

Both parties concluded their negotiations for a GNU last week, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to finalise what had been decided.

According to City Press, the DA will get six ministerial positions and four deputies, while the IFP will get two ministerial positions and possibly one deputy minister’s position.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.