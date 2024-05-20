‘Trashed streets of Joburg are a health hazard’: Concerns over rats and illness

Pedestrians in the Johannesburg CBD have to watch out for crime and now rubbish aswell

The streets of Johannesbueg CBD have been trashed by striking workers Picture: @JDA_joburg/Twitter

The DA in Johannesburg said it was concerned that the rubbish dumped all over the streets of Johannesburg CBD could potentially spark a health crisis.

Pikitup strike continues

The aftermath of a Pikitup worker strike has seen the streets of the city being trashed with rubbish and a foul smell. Pedestrians and cars have been left with no choice but to walk and drive around the rubbish on the street.

ALSO READ: Pikitup accused of ‘selling jobs for R5 000’: frustrated workers trash Johannesburg streets (VIDEO)

In the suburbs, residents have complained about their garbage not being collected, leaving bins overflowing with a bad smell.

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku told The Citizen she was worried about an outbreak of diseases and a rat problem arising from the Pikitup strike.

“This is a health problem there is rubbish everywhere and a bad smell in the city,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

According to Kayser-Echozonjoku, some residents have threatened to stop paying rates if their rubbish is not collected.

“Residents are coming to us for answers, Pikitup must come up with plans to ensure that rubbish is collected,” she said.

Why workers are on strike

Workers at Pikitup complained about issues of corruption and nepotism related to recruitment processes.

ALSO READ: Pikitup takes measures to clean Joburg after the holidays

In a statement last week, Pikitup said some casual workers were trying to force their way into permanent employment. It was still not clear when the strike would end.

Meanwhile, Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the mayor should take the public into confidence about the problems affecting Pikitup.

“Why is the mayor quiet? This is creating a problem for residents who are paying their rates. The least they deserve is service delivery,” she said.

Watch Waterval Pikitup depot workers protest for permanent employment:

The streets have become dumpsites

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Louis Botha Avenue was already experiencing a rat problem because of piles of rubbish on the street.

“The streets have become dumpsites. How can this be acceptable?” she asked.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said there were moves to try and end the strike.

“It would be difficult at this stage to postulate when the strike would end because as we speak JMPD, the police and the private security companies are trying to remove the striking workers from the depot entrance to make it possible for employees to go out and work. Pikitup is hoping that the law enforcement approach will work, and if indeed it does work, then work will resume,” Mkhwanazi told The Citizen.

Concerning allegations of bribery for jobs, Mkwanazi urged those with evidence to come forward.

“Pikitup takes a dim view on allegations that work was sold for R5 000 and appeals to people who make such claims to produce evidence and bring it forward so that such claims can be investigated.”