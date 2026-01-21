Parties trade blame as potholes and outages worsen in Tshwane

Power failures in Tshwane are now stalling asphalt production and road repairs.

Political parties are passing the buck for the responsibility of the potholes and prolonged power problems in Pretoria.

The uMkhonto weSizwe party spokesperson in Gauteng, Abel Tau, who drives to and from Soshanguve daily, said Tshwane’s townships’ potholes and power outages are concerning.

‘Horrendous’ potholes and fragile power supply

“The levels of potholes are horrendous and there are some big and dangerous potholes in areas where there shouldn’t be potholes.

“The rains have exposed the city to what we have been saying; that pothole repair has gone to the dogs and put us in the worst position.”

Tau said potholes were not the only problem dogging Pretoria.

“It’s the power outages, too. It’s crazy. I met residents in Soshanguve who have been without power for five days. I know of a place where if the wind picks up or it starts to drizzle, the power goes out,” he added.

Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the multiparty coalition government rejected the DA’s attempts to blame the current administration for the city’s woes.

This after Tshwane mayoral candidate for the DA, Cilliers Brink, said the party was preparing a formal complaint to Nersa and described the city’s electricity crisis as budget-driven.

Power cuts halt asphalt production

DA Tshwane spokesperson for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa said the ongoing outages in the city were directly preventing critical road maintenance, worsening potholes and placing motorists at risk.

Selowa said recent power outages had left Bon Accord quarry without electricity, halting the city’s production of hot mix asphalt at a time when heavy December rainfall severely damaged roads across the city.

“Tshwane Roads is operating with only one functional jet patcher, limited asphalt collection capacity and is forced to rely on cold asphalt. Cold asphalt is a temporary fix that does not address long-term road damage.

“The city is now being pushed to outsource asphalt production, creating even more unnecessary costs,” he added.

City defends repair strategy and costs

But the city’s MMC for roads and transport, Tlangi Mogale, hit back at the DA, saying cold mix asphalt forms part of a broader suite of road repair solutions.

“Hot asphalt, fog spray and several other methods are routinely used across the country to extend the lifespan of road infrastructure.

“Given that full road rehabilitation or reconstruction costs in the region of R8 million per kilometre, all municipalities are compelled to adopt a range of practical and cost-effective interventions,” she said.

‘Wettest season limits repair windows’

Mogale added the city operates its own materials testing laboratory and conducts regular testing, supported by its own quarry that supplies road construction materials.

“The temporary shutdown of the Bon Accord quarry is linked to a broader electricity outage affecting residents and businesses in the area.

“In circumstances where the quarry is not operational, the city has three alternatives. First, jet patcher trucks, which manufacture asphalt material on board and are not dependent on quarry supply, are able to produce approximately 200m² of repair material per day.

“Second, the city sources compliant cold mix to continue with critical pothole repairs,” she added.

Mogale said Tshwane has experienced one of its wettest seasons in recent history and the persistent rainfall has significantly affected road surfaces and limited repair windows.

