Eskom load reduction: Here are the areas affected in Gauteng

By Enkosi Selane

19 January 2026

Eskom's schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

Gauteng load reduction schedule

Several areas across Gauteng will experience power outages this week due to Eskom’s planned load reduction.

Specific outage times and durations will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule.

Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for interruptions that may last up to four hours in some areas and five hours in others.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Spruit View, Cuba, Thabiso, Kudube, Meadowlands, Mofolo, Jetta, Havana, Diepsloot and Diepkloof.

Other affected regions include Sebokeng, Evaton Small Farms, Vereeniging Sharpeville, Elandsfontein, Monise, Vosloorus, Mabuya, Orange Farm, Eikenhof and Odinburg Gardens.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Cosmo City, Orlando East, Riverside, Vryburg, Klippan, Palise, Kudube, Moroka, Klipsruit and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Dobsonville, Naledi, Tsakane, Ivory Park, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Kagiso and Mapetla.

Further outages will affect:

  • Eikenhof,
  • Lakeside,
  • Jabavu,
  • Vryburg,
  • Tsolo,
  • Mavimbela,
  • Hillsview East,
  • Rethabiseng,
  • Zola,
  • Ngema and
  • Zonkizizwe.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Seven-day rotation schedule

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

Eskom has called on residents and businesses in the affected areas to make necessary preparations for the scheduled interruptions.

The power utility continues to implement load reduction in specific areas as part of its strategy to manage electricity demand and protect the national grid from overloading during peak hours.

