There are concerns about lives being lost due to medical procedures being delayed when hospitals experience load shedding. One patient in the middle of the surgical backlog is Danie Smit, who was injured in a hit-and-run incident on 1 March, 2018, when he stopped to change a flat tyre. “I got out to inspect my tyre and took a jack from the backseat. The last thing I remember was closing the door,” he said. “The next day, I woke up in a hospital in Rustenburg.” Smit broke his legs, ribs, shoulder and big toe. He also lost three teeth and...

There are concerns about lives being lost due to medical procedures being delayed when hospitals experience load shedding.

One patient in the middle of the surgical backlog is Danie Smit, who was injured in a hit-and-run incident on 1 March, 2018, when he stopped to change a flat tyre.

“I got out to inspect my tyre and took a jack from the backseat. The last thing I remember was closing the door,” he said.

“The next day, I woke up in a hospital in Rustenburg.”

Smit broke his legs, ribs, shoulder and big toe. He also lost three teeth and has undergone 13 operations on his legs and hip.

“One of the six screws they planted in my leg bent and broke. The pain is unbearable,” he said.

ALSO READ: Two major Joburg hospitals without water due to load shedding

Smit has been waiting for four months to undergo an operation to replace the screw because of the backlog of surgeries.

“We were told there was a delay because the air-cons don’t work during load shedding and they have to keep more space for emergencies,” said Smit, who also needs surgery and pins in his toe and shoulder.

18 hospitals not excluded from load shedding

Jack Bloom, Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow MEC for health, said despite promises that public hospitals would be exempt from load shedding, 18 hospitals in Gauteng were not excluded.

Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed in a written reply to Bloom in the Gauteng Legislature that the following hospitals experienced load shedding: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Tembisa, Edenvale, Leratong, Pholosong, Far East Rand, Mamelodi Regional, Dr Yusuf Dadoo, South Rand, Bertha Gxowa, Heidelberg, Carletonville, Bheki Mlangeni, Sterkfontein, Tshwane Rehab Centre, Cullinan Rehab Centre, Sizwe Tropical and Disease and Oral Health Centre and the Wits Oral Health Centre, Sefako Oral Health Centre and Pretoria Oral Health Centre.

“This means that half of the province’s 36 public hospitals suffer from power cuts that result in the cancellation of hundreds of operations and the disruption of other medical procedures,” he said.

Bloom said doctors have complained that lives were lost when a critical procedure can’t be done or is delayed due to load shedding.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said hospitals have generators as a backup system.

“Remember that generators are not the main source of power supply and are a contingency measure meant to kick in when the electricity supply is interrupted,” he said.

Modiba said regular maintenance of the generators at these facilities was prioritised.

“Like any other machine, breakdowns do happen. The supply of diesel is also being ensured through agreements with service providers,” he said.

Fuel prices

Modiba said the recent global economic crises have seen fuel prices going up significantly and, due to frequent load shedding, health facilities have had to order fuel more frequently – above their normal requirements.

“This automatically puts a strain on the supply side as demand is higher and at short notice,” he said.

“As part of long-term interventions, the provincial government recently announced – through the MEC for Treasury – a rooftop solar power project, which is meant to alleviate pressure.”

Modiba said the Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency finances phase one of the rooftop solar power project, which will see 11 hospitals being able to harness close to 10 megawatts of their own electric power.

ALSO READ: Health dept promises to exempt more hospitals from load shedding

– marizkac@citizen.co.za