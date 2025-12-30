Pedestrian killed in crash on N3 highway in Bedfordview

Two of the five lanes of the N3 had to be temporarily closed for traffic flow.

The N3 highway had to be partially closed after a pedestrian was killed by a light motor vehicle in Bedfordview.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 30th December 2025.

The City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) received a pedestrian vehicle accident (PVA) call just after midnight, which happened on the N3 freeway northbound before the Van Buuren Road off-ramp in Bedfordview.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Williman Ntladi said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“Local Rescue team responded promptly to the address and on arrival, a mutilated female body was found lying on the road surface in middle of the freeway and a front damaged light motor vehicle (SUV), parked several meters away from the point of impact on the side of the road.

“Paramedics declared the patient dead on scene, while the only SUV driver escaped with no injuries. The scene was then handed over to CoE’s traffic officials (EMPD) for further investigations,” Ntladi said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN Taxi driver flees on foot in attempt to evade arrest

Road closed

Ntladi said two of the five lanes of the N3 had to be temporarily closed for traffic flow.

“The body was then removed from the scene by Forensic Pathology Services, taken to an appropriate pathological facility in Germiston. CoE still urges pedestrians to stay away from the freeway as this causes unnecessary loss of lives.”

Seven dead

Last week, a head‑on collision between two sedans on the N4 toll road early on Saturday morning left seven people dead.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the accident occurred between Machadodorp and Belfast at around 1am.

One occupant was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to a hospital in Belfast.

The department said investigations are underway, but it is suspected that excessive speed and dangerous overtaking could have caused the accident.

Jackie Macie, the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads. He stressed the need for caution when driving at night, as visibility is reduced.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police arrest 75 suspects during safer festive season operations