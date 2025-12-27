Head-on crash on N4 at 1am leaves 7 dead

It is suspected that speeding and dangerous overtaking was the cause of the accident

A head‑on collision between two sedans on the N4 toll road early on Saturday morning has left seven people dead.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the accident occurred between Machadodorp and Belfast at around 1am.

N4 accident: Speeding and dangerous overtaking suspected

One occupant was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to a hospital in Belfast.

The department said investigations are underway, but it is suspected that excessive speed and dangerous overtaking could have caused the accident.

Jackie Macie, the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads. He stressed the need for caution when driving at night, as visibility is reduced.

“We are again appealing to motorists to be extremely vigilant, especially at night when visibility is reduced. Roads are shared spaces and drivers must do all in their might to prevent needless loss of life from deadly crashes,” he said.

ALSO READ: Five killed in major crash on R518 near Mokopane

Macie also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured person a swift recovery.

Gauteng road deaths before Christmas

This week, the Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that 137 people have lost their lives in 124 crashes across the province from 1 December to 21 December.

It warned that it was intensifying law enforcement operations on major roads during the Christmas period.

Pedestrians accounted for 68 deaths in Gauteng, while 26 drivers and 28 passengers have also perished on provincial roads during this period.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety said Johannesburg is the deadliest metropolitan area in the province with 38 recorded deaths, followed by Tshwane (33) and Ekurhuleni (26).

READ NEXT: 137 road deaths in Gauteng as traffic builds on these major routes before Christmas