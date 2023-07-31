WATCH: Riverlea residents want army to be deployed to ‘warzone’

By Faizel Patel

The community of Riverlea has called on government to deploy more police and the army in the suburb to stem the spate violence and rid the suburb of zama zamas.

This comes after angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks.

They are protesting over illegal mining in the area and also against the zama zamas following an intense battle on Saturday night, which left five dead.

More police and army

Community activist Nomaan Mubarak told The Citizen they want government to hear their concerns about how they are fearing for their lives.

WATCH: Riverlea resident Rheeanne Swarts on Main Reef during a protest against zama zamas. She says 20 bodies were found dead on Saturday and they are #gatvol of the crime.



🎥@nigelsibanda pic.twitter.com/fO88l8vpUS— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) July 31, 2023

“Our children are traumatized. The gun shots that is taking place each and ever night is ridiculous, it is basically like a war that is carrying on. For our children to grow up in these conditions is dangerous and unhealthy.”

Mubarak said they want government to get rid of the zama zamas from Riverlea.

“We want the army to be deployed so that they can come and get rid of the zama zamas. Another thing is the squatter camps as well. We want home affairs to come in and remove the foreign national demolish Zamimpilo.”

Children traumatised

Mubarak added that their children have been left traumatised.

“It’s ridiculous, its hectic. Our children are traumatised and they cannot live through all this violence that is taking place. The zamas zamas are not from our country, they need to go back to their country.”

Mubarak said they will continue their protests until they are heard or something is done.

“We will continue to protest each and every day because we are tired now and enough is enough. We’ve been writing memorandums and nothing has been happening and we are not being heard so we have to take matters in our own hands now.”

Dead bodies

Another Riverlea resident Rheeanne Swarts said the violence is having a severe impact on their lives.

“Every day we must suffer with these people shooting. At night when we are sleeping they are walking in the streets with their guns. Anything can happen to us. Saturday 20 people were shot, now they are finding dead bodies.

“They found a dead body here by the robots. Somebody drove past and person was shot in the vehicle. So, we need a solution to this problem, this is a big problem,” Swarts said.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring the protest.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to use alternative routes.

He said the situation is tense at the moment, however, officers have been deployed to the area.

