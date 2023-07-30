Police launch manhunt after NFP councillor gunned down in KZN

By Faizel Patel

The South African Police Service (Saps) political killings task team has launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the killing of a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntombenhle Mchunu was shot and killed by unknown suspects at her house in Nongoma early on Sunday, morning.

According to the statement released by NFP party leader Canaan Mdletshe, Mchunu was sleeping at her home when unknown gunmen broke into her house and fired several shots, killing her instantly before fleeing.

“We are extremely hurt by the attack. It is hitting us badly because the signs have been there. Since the NFP-ANC-EFF block took over the reins in Nongoma, there have been threats made by senior leaders of a certain political party as well as individuals.

“We call on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner to deploy a specialised team of police in Nongoma,”said Mdletshe.

ALSO READ: Alleged suspect shot and killed in Greyville, Durban

Manhunt

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe saps has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend the suspects behind the killing of the NFP councillor.

“At around 01:00 on Sunday morning, 30 July 2023, police responded to a shooting incident at the councillors place of residence in Nongoma.

“The 75-year-old councillor was declared dead at the scene while a minor child that was in the residence survived the incident. The minor is in a critical condition in hospital,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that a case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

“Anyone with information on this incident are requested to call the crime stop hotline on 0860010111, callers may remain anonymous.”

Political killings

Earlier this month, , the NFP called on police to beef up security around its councillors in the Nongoma Municipality.

The latest statistics released by the provincial SA Local Government Association (Salga) showed that 17 KZN councillors have been assassinated in the province since September 2022.

ALSO READ: Concerns mount over political killings ahead of 2024 elections