Pics: 64 Bags of confiscated dagga worth R5m seized

The substantial crackdown commenced after police received a tip-off regarding a white truck carrying a huge batch of drugs.

Around 64 bags of freshly processed marijuana, worth an estimated R5 million, were seized by Rustenburg police.

The Flying Squad unit recently arrested two individuals aged 37 and 41 who were transporting the bags for delivery through Mooinooi, following a tip-off.

The massive batch of dagga was being transported via a truck. Image: supplied by SAPS.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said, acting on the intelligence, the squad trailed a white truck departing from Brits Toll Plaza.

“Officers eventually intercepted and searched the vehicle at Bapong Weigh Bridge, situated near Mooinooi. The outcome of the search was the discovery of 64 bags of dagga concealed within the truck’s cargo.

“This led to the immediate arrests of both the driver and the passenger,” she said.

The suspects are set to appear before the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they will face charges related to drug dealing.

“Furthermore, one of the apprehended individuals is also facing a charge for unlawful presence in the country,” Myburgh confirmed.

The back of the truck with the barely concealed dagga. Image: supplied by SAPS

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said the arrests served was a reminder of the success that can be achieved when police and communities work together.

Freshly processed. The bags were filled to the brim. Image: supplied by SAPS.

In a separate incident, police in Durban arrested a 32-year-old suspect during a stop-and-search on charges of dealing in drugs and illegal possession of ammunition.

33 packets containing white solid rocks suspected to be cocaine were recovered from his car.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed investigations led the police to the suspect’s residence in KwaDabeka, where more drugs were recovered.

“Drug manufacturing equipment, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money were also found inside the house,” he said.

The suspect will also appear in court on Monday.