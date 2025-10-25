Plan your route: These roads will be affected for Ride Joburg on Sunday

Roads will be affected between 4am and 5pm.

Motorists have been advised of major road closures in Johannesburg as cyclists from across the country will take to the streets for the annual Joburg cycle race.

The City of Johannesburg is opening its roads to cyclists on Sunday, 26 October 2025, for participation in the Virgin Active 94.7 Ride Joburg Cycle Race.

Plan routes

While motorists have been urged to plan their routes, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers will be deployed to protect the safety of participants, pedestrians, and residents during the route of the race and to regulate traffic at all road closures, affected roads, and routes.

“Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for cyclists during the duration of the race.

“We are appealing to road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly,” Fihla said.

Roads will be affected between 4am and 5pm.

The following roads will be affected:

Rand Show Road between Nasrec Road and the N1 Highway

Nasrec Road between the N17 circle to Booysens Reserve Road

Soweto Highway between Nasrec Road and the N17 (Klipspruit Valley)

Booysens Reserve Road between Nasrec Road and Amethyst Road

N1 West off-ramp to the N17

N17 from the M70 (Klipspruit Valley Road) to N1 North on-ramp

N17 West to the N1 North on-ramp

Nasrec Road between the N17 circle (Riverlea) to Main Reef Road

Main Reef Road between Nasrec Road and Hanover Street

M2 East between Nasrec Road and Eloff Street

M1 North and M2 West at the M1 North off-ramp

M1 South between Buccleuch Interchange to Columbine Avenue

Woodmead Drive/R55 at off-ramp on M1 North

Woodmead Drive/R55 between Woodlands Drive to Maxwell Drive (World of Golf)

Woodmead Drive/R55 between Maxwell Drive to Allandale Road

Woodmead Drive/R55 between Shakespeare Road and Dytchley Road

R55/Pitts Avenue between Kyalami Glen Boulevard to Allandale Road to Main Road

Begonia Road between R55/Pitts Avenue to Main Road

Hawthrone Road between Begonia Road and Main Road

Main Road between R55/Pitts Avenue to Zinnia Road

Main Road between Zinnia Road to Witkoppen Road

Witkoppen Road between Main Road and Kingfisher Drive

Kingfisher Drive into Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue into Westway Road

Westway Road into Leslie Road

Leslie Road into Douglas Road

Douglas Road into Grosvenor Road

Grosvenor Road to Moray Drive

Grosvenor to Moray Drive to Cumberland Avenue

Cumberland Avenue between Moray Drive and Homestead Avenue

Homestead Avenue between Cumberland Avenue and Bram Fischer Drive

Bram Fisher Drive between Homestead Avenue and Jan Smuts Avenue

Jan Smuts Avenue between Bram Fisher Drive to Empire Road

Jan Smuts Avenue/Bertha Street between Ntemi Piliso Street to Miriam Makeba Street

Carr Street between Ntemi Piliso Street to Miriam Makeba Street

Nasrec Road between Rifle Range Road and Adcock Ingram Avenue

Nasrec Road between Adcock Ingram Avenue to Rand Show Road

Here is the full map of the road closures on Sunday:

The event consists of two categories: the 97km road race and the 35km short race. Over 20,000 riders are expected on the streets during the race.

