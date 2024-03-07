News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

7 Mar 2024

03:06 pm

PODCAST: ATM is not linked to Zuma or Ace Magashule says ATM president

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said he could not give the membership figures of the party but said it was growing.

ATM -Ace Magashule-Zuma

Vuyolwethu Zungula is president of ATM. Picture: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images

The president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula said there was no link between the ATM and former president Jacob Zuma.

Zungula also said the party was not founded by Ace Magashule.  

ALSO READ: No problem for ATM after Manyi joins EFF

In a podcast with The Citizen, Zungula said the ATM was formed by churches, civic organisations and like-minded people who wanted to live in a better South Africa.

Zungula also explained the party’s relationship with the EFF, saying that there was no concrete formation of a leftist alliance that would stand together against the DA-led Multi-Party Charter.

The ATM has also been criticised for attending the manifesto launches of parties such as the EFF and PAC. But Zungula said the party maintained good relations with other political parties.

ALSO READ: ATM rejects a plan to split South Africa into two countries

Zungula also said there was no confusion about the party’s foreign policy. He said he believed that Zimbabweans should take control of the destiny of their country and not just escape to live in other countries.

LISTEN: ATM’s Zungula says he’s not associated with Zuma or Magashule

Zungula also spoke about the party’s land policies and issues such as youth unemployment and the rule of law. He said prisoners in South Africa should contribute to the betterment of society by participating in projects which contributed to nation building.

Read more on these topics

Ace Magashule African Transformation Movement (ATM) Jacob Zuma Manifesto National and provincial elections

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News UCT says Matshela Koko was not invited to lecture students on ethics and professionalism
Local News AKA, Tibz murder: Defence attorney says her client is innocent
Courts Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]
Elections WATCH: MK party warns of ‘anarchy and civil war’ if not allowed to contest elections
Local Soccer Sono grateful after Broos gifts him with AFCON medal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe