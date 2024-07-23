Will Zuma attend his ANC disciplinary hearing this time?

The ANC has rejected Zuma’s request for a physical hearing, which led to the MK party leader missing his previous appearance.

With former African National Congress (ANC) leader Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearing expected to resume on Tuesday, it’s unclear whether he will be online for the matter.

Zuma is scheduled to appear virtually before the ANC’s Disciplinary Committee.

The former ANC president has been charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules, including contravening the party’s constitution, when he publicly endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party last year while still and ANC member.

In May, the ANC cancelled Zuma’s physical disciplinary hearing over security concerns and fears of violence between ANC and MK supporters.

Physical hearing

Zuma instead sent ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni to represent him.

Yengeni conveyed what the MK party called a “clear message” that Zuma preferred a physical hearing as previously agreed between himself and the ANC and as per the provisions of the ANC constitution.

“We should further reflect on the fact that the same DC representatives had previously confirmed President Zuma’s attendance at Luthuli House for the kangaroo court to be attended in person, but suddenly decided at a whim to postpone the in person hearing amid a pre-election climate because of so called fictitious security fears expressed by the ANC of Ramaphosa to be held at the venue decided by them,” said MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela at the time.

ANC rules

The ANC accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the MK party in December last year.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

The NEC initially chose not to expel the former president as an ANC member because doing so would require a lengthier disciplinary process, which it was believed he would not attend.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

