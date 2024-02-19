DA manifesto: Realistic or far-fetched? – Experts weigh in

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the upcoming elections, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has unveiled a bold manifesto, promising a slew of transformative measures – but many are questioning whether their promises are realistic or far-fetched. From extending social grants for pregnant women, to tripling the number of grade 4 pupils who can read for meaning, the DA on Saturday launched its election manifesto "rescue plan for SA" to address pressing socio-economic challenges facing the country. However, experts were divided on the feasibility of these ambitious pledges and the timeline for their implementation, should the DA come into…

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the upcoming elections, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has unveiled a bold manifesto, promising a slew of transformative measures – but many are questioning whether their promises are realistic or far-fetched.

From extending social grants for pregnant women, to tripling the number of grade 4 pupils who can read for meaning, the DA on Saturday launched its election manifesto “rescue plan for SA” to address pressing socio-economic challenges facing the country.

However, experts were divided on the feasibility of these ambitious pledges and the timeline for their implementation, should the DA come into power.

‘Need for realistic expectations’

Political analyst Dr John Molepo said regarding the timeline for implementation, there was a need for realistic expectations, citing the complexities of structural reforms and the challenges of navigating political dynamics.

During the launch, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the solution to South Africa’s electricity crisis must come from increased power generation outside Eskom.

“South Africa requires a determined shift towards a competitive energy sector where the state does not have a monopoly on power generation, supply and distribution,” Steenhuisen said.

“A multiplicity of private suppliers will provide competition, thereby improving service, increasing supply and lowering prices.

“The DA will secure our country’s power supply and end load shedding by breaking the Eskom monopoly and enabling increased self-generation among consumers, businesses and municipalities in good standing.”

He also highlighted that a lack of reliable electricity supply has resulted in uncertainty for the business environment, discouraging increased investment and job creation.

“In 2022 alone, load shedding is estimated to have cost the economy R560 billion, resulting in the loss of 650 000 jobs.

“In addition, unreliable electricity supply has increased the costs of doing business, contributing to the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Sceptical about practicality

Political analyst Dr Thandiwe Ngcobo applauded the party’s vision for tackling critical issues such as unemployment, crime and education, but expressed scepticism about the practicality of achieving such ambitious goals.

She said it was good to acknowledge the urgency of addressing these issues, but also cautioned against overpromising without a clear implementation strategy.

“The DA’s manifesto outlines commendable objectives, but the devil lies in the details,” said Ngcobo.

“Implementing comprehensive reforms in areas such as education and health care requires careful planning, sustained investment and collaboration with stakeholders.”

She added that while some initiatives may yield immediate results, such as extending social grants, improving health care access, poverty reduction and job creation required sustained effort and a conducive economic environment.

“While the DA’s manifesto outlines an ambitious vision for addressing SA’s socio-economic challenges, translating promises into tangible outcomes will require careful planning, resource mobilisation and effective governance mechanisms,” she added.

‘Accountability and transparency’

As voters weighed up their options in the upcoming elections, scrutiny of the DA’s proposals underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in shaping the country’s future trajectory, she said.

Political analyst Arthur Shopola raised concerns about the feasibility of achieving energy security and improving water access in the short term.

“While transitioning to renewable energy sources and up- grading infrastructure are critical steps, resolving the energy crisis and water scarcity will likely take years of concerted efforts and substantial resources,” said Shopola.

He also stressed the importance of building institutional capacity and depoliticising state institutions – a process that may encounter resistance and bureaucratic hurdles.