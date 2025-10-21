Police accused of ‘abuse of power’ after arresting five JMPD officers

'This incident is indication of deeper problems within Saps.'

The arrest of five Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers Tactical Response Unit (TRU) has caused a rift between municipal law enforcement and the South African Police Service (Saps), with Saps accused of “abusing” their power.

MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku expresses profound outrage and concern over what he called the “unlawful arrest” of the JMPD officers by police at Bekkersdal on Friday.

Stolen vehicle

According to Tshwaku, the JMPD officers received credible intelligence information regarding a stolen vehicle and initiated the process of recovering it.

“While the JMPD officers were securing evidence and preparing for impoundment, SAPS officers from Bekkersdal station arrived unannounced and proceeded to arrest our team on baseless and fabricated charges.

“This incident, which occurred during a legitimate vehicle recovery operation, highlights a disturbing pattern of interference and hostility that undermines collaborative law enforcement efforts in Gauteng and endangers public safety,” Tshwaku said.

Abuse of power

Tshwaku accused Saps of “abusing” their power.

“In a blatant abuse of power, Saps confiscated our officers’ personal firearms, cellular phones, and official vehicles, detaining them over the entire weekend without due process.

“When JMPD Internal Affairs investigators arrived at the station to demand accountability and clarity on the arrests, they were unceremoniously chased away by the Bekkersdal Saps who refused to provide any explanation on the arrest and charging of JMPD tactical personnel engaged in routine duties,” Tshwaku said.

Zama zamas

Tshwaku said the vehicle is believed to belong to a notorious zama zama (illegal mining syndicate) kingpin operating in the West Rand area.

“It remains deeply puzzling—and frankly suspicious—why Saps Bekkersdal chose to arrest JMPD and recovery team mid-operation rather than offering assistance to process the scene and seize assets from high-level organized crime.

“This raises serious questions about potential conflicts of interest and whether certain elements within SAPS are prioritizing protection of criminal networks over public safety,” Tshwaku said.

Saps response

In response to Tshwaku’s comments, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said the police officers acted lawfully in arresting the JMPD members.

“The provincial commissioner, after consultation with the district commissioner, is satisfied that the officers acted within the bounds of the law when arresting the TRU officers,” police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

Muridili added the heightened aggression in the community stemmed from recent increases in house robberies and vehicle hijackings in the West Rand policing precinct.

“The swift response by members emanates from a threat which is emerging in the West Rand policing area where the district has experienced a recent spike in cases of house robberies and vehicle hijackings allegedly committed by suspects wearing traffic police and metro police uniforms, driving in vehicles with blue lights.

“The district is therefore on high alert and has increased police visibility. During station and district izimbizo, the community was informed of the threat and urged to remain vigilant,” Muridili said.

Confusion

Tshwaku claimed there was also confusion about the JMPD officers’ court appearances.

“The JMPD officer are due to appear in court and there has been a confusion where which one they will be appearing on. Their matter is not on courts, but we were told that they will be appearing. We are being taken from pillar to post,” Tshwaku said.

“The JMPD unequivocally calls on Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to intervene immediately in this matter.

“We demand a thorough, independent investigation into the conduct of the Bekkersdal Saps officers involved, including their motives for the unjustified arrests and Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable; the people of Johannesburg deserve law enforcement agencies that work together, not against each other,” he said.

However, Mthombeni said the suspects had been taken to the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court facing charges including attempted theft, malicious damage to property, trespassing, defeating the ends of justice, and contravening the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002.

‘Deeper problem in Saps’

Tshwaku said the JMPD remains committed to serving and protecting the residents of Johannesburg with “integrity and resolve.”

“We will not be intimidated or deterred from our mandate to recover stolen assets, dismantle criminal syndicates, and ensure safer streets. However, incidents like this erode public trust and embolden lawbreakers.

“This incident is indication of deeper problems within SAP, hence the department has welcomed the establishment of Adhoc Committee on the investigation of allegations of General Mkhwanazi and noted also the Madlanga Commission establishment,” Tshwaku said.

Tshwaku urged Mthombeni and relevant oversight bodies to speedily resolve the issue.

