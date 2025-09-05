News

Home » News

JMPD trainees die during recruitment and assessment camp

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

5 September 2025

07:16 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men in their twenties died while participating in JMPD recruitment assessment at a sports facility in Roodepoort.

Two trainees die during JMPD recruitment assessments.

Picture: File.

Two men with aspirations of becoming Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have died while participating in a recruitment camp.

The two perished in separate incidents several days apart while JMPD were conducting assessments at a stadium in Roodepoort.

JMPD and the Department of Public Safety have both expressed their sadness at the incidents and are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

Two separate incidents

While the exact causes of death are yet to be confirmed, JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla explained the nature of the incidents.

A 24-year-old man from Rabie Ridge collapsed from heat exhaustion on 28 August during the physical assessments.

Marvellous Nyambi was treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to hospital in Krugersdorp, where Nyambi would pass away the following day.

The second trainee, 26-year-old Zelethu Tekete from Bramfischerville, died on Monday at the training facility after fellow trainees brought him into the stadium in an unresponsive state.

“Emergency medical services personnel immediately initiated CPR, but despite their efforts, he was declared dead at the scene,” stated Fihla.

“The JMPD extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Nyambi and Tekete during this difficult time,” Fihla said.

18-month training course

MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, relayed his condolences to the trainees’ families and stated that further investigations would determine the causes of death.

RELATED ARTICLES

“JMPD is cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation,” said Tshwaku.

“The JMPD recruitment process includes rigorous training and assessment to ensure candidates meet the required standards for metropolitan police officers,” stated the MMC.

The MMC said the training process for JMPD officers was an 18-month slog, with Fihla adding that the process will continue.

“The well-being and safety of all candidates and officers remain our top priority,” the JMPD spokesperson concluded.

NOW READ: Motorists could become targets of aggressive revenue collection operations by JMPD, says DA

Read more on these topics

dead Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Roodepoort training

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Police probe accident of Cape Town chef killed on Richard Branson’s island
Politics Here’s what happened to Ekurhuleni’s missing R2 billion
News Tense meetings and ultimatum issued after Stellenbosch official’s comments on hiring whites
Politics AfriForum pushes for global sanctions on Malema in ‘race hate’ dossier
Rugby Springboks team to face All Blacks at Eden Park: Kolisi at No 8, Kriel to captain side

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp