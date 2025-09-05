JMPD trainees die during recruitment and assessment camp

Two men in their twenties died while participating in JMPD recruitment assessment at a sports facility in Roodepoort.

Two men with aspirations of becoming Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have died while participating in a recruitment camp.

The two perished in separate incidents several days apart while JMPD were conducting assessments at a stadium in Roodepoort.

JMPD and the Department of Public Safety have both expressed their sadness at the incidents and are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

Two separate incidents

While the exact causes of death are yet to be confirmed, JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla explained the nature of the incidents.

A 24-year-old man from Rabie Ridge collapsed from heat exhaustion on 28 August during the physical assessments.

Marvellous Nyambi was treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to hospital in Krugersdorp, where Nyambi would pass away the following day.

The second trainee, 26-year-old Zelethu Tekete from Bramfischerville, died on Monday at the training facility after fellow trainees brought him into the stadium in an unresponsive state.

“Emergency medical services personnel immediately initiated CPR, but despite their efforts, he was declared dead at the scene,” stated Fihla.

“The JMPD extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Nyambi and Tekete during this difficult time,” Fihla said.

18-month training course

MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, relayed his condolences to the trainees’ families and stated that further investigations would determine the causes of death.

“JMPD is cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation,” said Tshwaku.

“The JMPD recruitment process includes rigorous training and assessment to ensure candidates meet the required standards for metropolitan police officers,” stated the MMC.

The MMC said the training process for JMPD officers was an 18-month slog, with Fihla adding that the process will continue.

“The well-being and safety of all candidates and officers remain our top priority,” the JMPD spokesperson concluded.

