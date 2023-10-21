WATCH: Police yet to confirm if VIP cops back at work after their suspensions lapse

The eight suspended VIP Protection police members are all currently out on R10 000 bail each and will be back in court on 9 November

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 26 July 2023, in Randburg. It is reported that the suspects are facing charges of pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property in connection with the N1 highway altercation on 2 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The South African Police Services (Saps) could not confirm if the eight VIP Protection members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have returned to work following the lapse of their suspension notices.

The suspended VIP Protection members are all currently out on R10 000 bail each.

The police officers were arrested for being caught on a widely circulated video on social media showing them brandishing rifles and pistols – jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo on the side of the N1 highway in July.

Shortly after the incident, Saps initiated a disciplinary process against the officers but this has since lapsed.

Suspension

Saps internal policy state disciplinary processes should be finalised within 60 days of initiation, but its been 90 days after the assault.

National police commissioner, Fannie Masemola told EWN the disciplinary processes are still ongoing.

“I will find out and hear where they are but what I am saying is once the 60 days is over, normally they come back to work and they get allocated somewhere, but the process doesn’t stop, the disciplinary process still continues until to its finality.

“Specifically I don’t know whether they are back or not,” Masemola said.

Charges

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are facing several charges.

These include traffic infringement, several charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

The eight VIP protection unit members will have new legal representation when the matter returns to court on 9 November.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the previous legal representation for the eight men withdrew their services.

“The previous lawyers withdrew their service and they now have a new lawyer. The investigations are ongoing,” Mjonondwane said.

