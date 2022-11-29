Police continue search for missing 7-year-old Gift Mathibela

Faizel Patel

The Police in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen are continuing their search for a 7-year-old boy was reported missing over the weekend.

It is understood Gift Mathibela left home on Saturday 26 November 2022 at about 1pm to play with other children at Mokgwathi village and supposed to return at 5:30pm but never came back.

Last seen

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela said Gift was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with black shorts and red cap without shoes.

“A search team comprised of the police, members of the family and the community was formed to locate the missing boy but they failed to track him down and trace him from the other children’s homes.”

“It is alleged that during the search processes some clothes including a cap, pair of trousers and a T-shirt were found in the river which were ultimately being identified by the family of the missing boy as his own,” he said.

Investigations

Seabela said Saps Search and Rescue team has been deployed in the search operation and investigations are continuing.

Elderly man missing

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation for an elderly man, Modise Bryan Mote from Pretoria.

Police said the 74-year-old man was reportedly last seen by his friend on Saturday, 26 November 2022 at about 9pm while at Byldrift village in the Lebowakgomo policing area.

Photo: Saps

Spokesperson Sergeant Maphure Manamela said the duo were supposed to attend a wedding ceremony.

” According to the information, the elderly man was offered a place to sleep after the celebration but in the morning, he was nowhere to be found. He was wearing white checked shirt, navy blue trousers and a white jacket. He is short with a bald head,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the missing persons to contact their nearest police station.

