Volatile protest on N12 near Lenasia, motorists urged to avoid area

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes due to volatile protest action on the N12 highway between Abu Bakr Asvat Drive and the K43.

It is understood residents of the informal settlement have barricaded the roads with rocks, debris and burning tyres.

The road has been closed off to traffic, with motorists urged to use Nirvana Drive, Golden Highway or Eikenhof roads to get to their destination.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to be cautious.

“There’s protest action on the N12 freeway in Lenasia which is barricades off to traffic in both directions between Abu Bakr Asvat Drive and K43 Klipsruit Valley Road with burning tires, rocks debris.,

“Also traffic disruptions and closures on Abu Bakr as far drive and K43 between R554 and Nirvana Drive and the N12. Police have been dispatched in that area. Expect heavy delays and motorists are urged to exercise caution. Avoid and use alternative routes such as R554 Nirvana Drive and Golden highway or Chris Hani road travelling through Soweto,” Fihla said.

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes following volatile protest action on the N12 highway between Abu Bakr Asvat Drive and the K43.

Fihla said the JMPD was monitoring the situation.

Water truck set alight

Last week, Johannesburg Water’s jetting trucks were set alight by protesters in Lenasia.

Joburg Water said protestors also robbed staff of their cellphones and wallets.

The incident occurred in Lenasia South, after the water utility’s officials had responded to a sewer blockage and were making their way to their next job.

When officials in the truck saw the protestors, they tried to get away, but protesters followed them and threw rocks at the truck, forcing it to a stop.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

