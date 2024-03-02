Police ‘still searching’ for missing little Joslin Smith

Rural criminologist Witness Maluleka said the disappearance of Joslin was concerning, but not uncommon, based on current crime levels.

Yesterday marked 12 days and counting since the disappearance of the Grade 1 pupil Joslin Smith, 6, from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

Social media has been flooded with photos and pleas to return the missing girl, with activists and politicians such as Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie jumping in to help find Smith, who disappeared on 19 February.

ALSO READ: A sigh of relief: Missing Grade R pupil is found a day later

SA Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the police have noted the social media poster by the Democratic Alliance (DA), that misinformed the public about the involvement of the Saps. “For the record, the police have not withdrawn from the search,” she said.

The helicopter has been taken off the overall police search plan. However, K9 units, officers and investigators were still actively searching for Joslin.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “It is clear the DA is trying to mislead its supporters and the public by peddling misinformation.

The use of pain felt by a family who is waiting for their child to come home is most insensitive.”

Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for community safety, said the city has also deployed resources to assist with the search.

ALSO READ: Missing four-month-old baby from Ga-Nala found, two women arrested

“Saldanha Bay municipality has also issued a reward for the safe return of Joslin. The investigation will continue until young Joslin is safely and unharmed returned home,” he said.

Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm said the organisation was concerned that yet again another child has gone missing in the Western Cape.

“It’s worrying that it’s been almost two weeks and there’s still no sign of the missing six year old. Local authorities, as well as Saps, have put a lot of resources into finding Joslin, and we are willing to assist if they need us to assist,” she said.

Rural criminologist Witness Maluleka said the disappearance of Joslin was concerning, but not uncommon, based on current crime levels.

“However, we should ask ourselves; where did we, as a society, go wrong?” Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said that the child had been gone for so long is disconcerting.

Barkhuizen said South Africa needed an amber alert system like the rest of the world. “Once a child goes missing, all cellphones receive an alert.”