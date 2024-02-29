Increase in crime against children reaching crisis proportions

In recent years, there has been a troubling escalation in the incidence of crime against children, casting a dark shadow over communities and raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable members of society. This after Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this month said the children’s category saw a decline in murder and attempted murder cases, with the former declining by 10.7% to 285 (from 319 cases in 2022), and the latter by 12.7% to 426 (from 488 the previous year). Gender disparities According to the Crime Against Children report by Statistics SA, which highlighted distinct…

This after Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this month said the children’s category saw a decline in murder and attempted murder cases, with the former declining by 10.7% to 285 (from 319 cases in 2022), and the latter by 12.7% to 426 (from 488 the previous year).

Gender disparities

According to the Crime Against Children report by Statistics SA, which highlighted distinct gender disparities, with boys under the age of 17 more likely to be victims of murder, assault leading to grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and robbery.

Some of this is attributed to gangsterism, while girls were likely to be victims of rape, sexual assault, child trafficking and attempted robbery between 2019 and 2020.

The statistics gathered over the past five years has painted a sobering picture of this disturbing trend, with reports of violence, abuse and exploitation targeting children on the rise across various regions.

From physical assault and sexual abuse to abduction and trafficking, children are increasingly becoming victims of heinous crimes that leave lasting scars on their lives.

The study revealed for every girl who was murdered, two boys suffered the same fate, painting a chilling picture of violence against the male youth population.

Children under the age of five and those aged between 15 and 17 are identified as the most vulnerable age groups, facing the highest risk of becoming victims of homicide.

Parents feel helpless in protecting their children

Dr Sarah Johnson, a leading child psychologist, noted most parents said they felt helpless in terms of protecting their own children due to the increase in crime levels across the country.

“Most parents don’t know how to ensure their children are not exposed to harm in schools or on the streets”.

Johnson stressed the importance of early intervention and trauma-informed care for young victims of violence.

“The impact of violence on children can have long-lasting consequences on their mental health and well-being,” Johnson explained.

“It’s crucial that we provide comprehensive support services to help children heal and recover from their traumatic experiences.”

She said parents cannot ignore the glaring disparities in crime victimisation among children. “It’s imperative that we work collaboratively with government agencies, law enforcement and communities to implement effective strategies that prioritise the safety and well-being of our youth.”

In light of these distressing revelations, organisations such as Father a Nation have been called upon to offer insights and solutions to address this pressing issue.

Important to foster protective environment for children

Father a Nation, known for its advocacy and support for vulnerable children and families, emphasises the importance of fostering a protective environment for children of all genders, has been teaching and inspiring boys and men for over 13 years to live with positive, healthy masculinity, standing against any form of abuse.

Craig Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Father A Nation, said: “Don’t just treat the symptoms, deal with the cause. While most physical and sexual abuse is perpetrated by men; no boy is born an abuser.

“Healthy masculinity needs to be taught and modelled so that toxic masculinity is stopped in its tracks, SA must focus on prevention in order to build a nation of men who value and respect women.”