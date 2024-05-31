Police to be withdrawn after election results are announced, says Cele as 50 people arrested

No major incidents aimed at disrupting the elections have been reported across the country.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says at least 50 people were arrested for various offences during the 2024 national and provincial elections.

On 29 May, millions of voters cast their ballots in South Africa’s seventh democratic election.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) were stationed at every voting location across the country, with protocols established to address any disruptions promptly.

No major incidents

Speaking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre in Midrand on Friday, Cele indicated that law enforcement had extensively planned and prepared for this year’s general election.

“Our intelligence structures help us to show the areas that might be problematic,” he said.

The minister revealed that at least 600 out of more than 23 000 voting stations had been identified as potential trouble spots.

“We had to shift our resources, both personnel and other things, to those areas. We had a few flare-ups before elections.”

He confirmed that about 50 citizens were arrested for various crimes; including assault, contravention of the Electoral Act, and theft during the three days of voting.

“Some of them are still in custody. Some of them are out on bail. We are keeping the courts busy.”

Cele highlighted that no major incidents seeking to disturb the elections have been reported nationwide.

[ELECTION SAFETY] Over 50 people were arrested during the 3 days of voting for various crimes including Assault, Contravention of the Electoral Act and intimidation and theft. Cele says @SAPoliceService acted swiftly to apprehend any lawlessness during #SAElections24 countywide. pic.twitter.com/8tWplyPAkq May 31, 2024

The minister confirmed that all law enforcement officers will remain deployed until “everything has settled down” after the election results have been announced.

“You remember there were statements of some people [talking about] getting two-thirds majority [and if that didn’t happen] there will be chaos.

“Even before the elections, some people were arrested for those statements. So in our planning, we realised that the announcement of the results might be a crucial day,” he told journalists.

“We will [monitor] those who will be happy and those who will be disappointed to see that they don’t clash. We will have to keep everybody safe even after the announcement of the election results,” Cele added.

Two MK party members murdered

Cele also commented on the murders of two uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party members in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

It is alleged that Bongani Mkhwanazi and Xolani Nzimande were fatally shot following a scuffle with members of the African National Congress (ANC) at the Thwala Section in Katlehong on Sunday.

A firearm and a knife were recovered at the crime scene.

Four suspects have been arrested by the police, according to Cele.

“When people die it is bad, it doesn’t matter who you are. But I’m glad that people were arrested. I think four people were arrested. Two were arrested on the spot, while the other two have surrendered themselves,” he concluded.

The minister said he hopes there will not be tensions between the ANC and MK party, as seen in KZN on voting day, after the election results have been declared by the IEC.

This week, police arrested 17 people for attempting to block people from voting in Avondale, Eastern Cape.

Additionally, six people were arrested in Mqanduli for disrupting election activities.