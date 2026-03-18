Postbank gets green light as financial services provider

This authorises Postbank to provide financial advice and intermediary services relating to financial products within a regulated framework.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele has welcomed the registration of Postbank as a licensed financial services provider (FSP).

He described it as a major step in strengthening the institution and expanding access to financial services.

Regulatory milestone achieved

Postbank has officially been registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.

“This authorises Postbank to provide financial advice and intermediary services relating to financial products within a regulated framework.”

To obtain and maintain the licence, institutions must meet strict regulatory requirements. These include governance standards, compliance, risk management, operational capability and consumer protection measures.

“The granting of this license is an important regulatory milestone for Postbank and a strong signal of the progress being made to stabilise and strengthen the institution.

“It demonstrates that Postbank is meeting the regulatory standards required to operate responsibly within South Africa’s financial sector,” Gungubele said.

Part of broader turnaround strategy

The licensing forms part of Postbank’s five-year transformation plan, which is built around three pillars: Stabilise, Build and Differentiate.

“Over the past two years, management has focused on stabilising the institution, strengthening governance and regulatory compliance, and laying the foundation for sustainable growth,” the department said.

The newly secured FSP licence marks a key development in the “Build” phase of the strategy.

“[It enables] Postbank to responsibly expand the financial services it can offer while operating within South Africa’s regulated financial services framework,” it added.

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Boost for customers and grant beneficiaries

According to the department, the licence offers reassurance to customers, particularly social grant beneficiaries who rely on Postbank. It guarantees that services are delivered under a regulated system designed to protect consumers and promote transparency.

“For government and other stakeholders, the development signals continued progress in building a capable state-owned banking institution that advances financial inclusion and expands access to affordable financial services for communities that remain underserved by the traditional banking sector.”

Government views the development as a step towards building a capable state-owned banking institution that can drive financial inclusion and improve access to affordable services for underserved communities.

Eye on full banking licence

Gungubele stated the milestone also supports Postbank’s long-term ambition of becoming a fully-fledged commercial bank.

“This achievement represents another important step in Postbank’s long-term journey towards becoming a fully-fledged commercial bank that serves the needs of South Africans while contributing to the strength and stability of the country’s financial system,” she said

The next step involves securing a full banking licence from the South African Reserve Bank through its Prudential Authority.

Gungubele congratulated the Postbank board, management and staff for driving the institution’s transformation and advancing its mandate of deepening financial inclusion in South Africa.

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