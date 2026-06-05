Still using a Sassa gold card? Counters now open on weekends to help you switch to black before deadline

'Customers are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the extended schedule and visit their nearest store as early as possible.'

Postbank is making life a little easier for Sassa social-grant beneficiaries this month by opening extra card-replacement counters to help them swap their gold cards for black cards ahead of the deadline, the bank said on Thursday.

This migration is underway because Postbank officially began replacing Sassa gold cards with the new black cards in September 2024 as part of a wider card migration process.

The new black cards have updated safety features, work immediately on all National Payment System channels (ATMs, retailer point-of-sale machines and any place that accepts a bank card), and are protected against unauthorised deductions and misuse of personal information.

The mass replacement drive resumed in April 2026 for the remaining gold card holders, with the final deadline set for 31 August.

Those who do not migrate by that date “will not be able to access payments with their old cards, and the deadline will not be extended,” the bank said.

Where you can replace your gold card (for free)

The weekend opening will see card-replacement counters inside selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar outlets open on Saturday, 6 June, in addition to their normal weekday hours.

“The extension of our operating days is intended to provide social grant beneficiaries with additional opportunities to access their black cards before the deadline,” Postbank’s Chief Commercial Officer Thamsanqa Cele said.

“Customers are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the extended schedule and visit their nearest store as early as possible to avoid last‑minute rushes and long queues.”

Postbank reminded beneficiaries that replacing a card is free and that only a valid RSA ID or temporary ID is required.

Card-replacement sites will operate from 8am to 5pm on the scheduled days.

For a full list of outlets operating under the extended schedule, beneficiaries should consult the Postbank website at www.postbank.co.za or dial 120355# from any mobile phone to locate the nearest site.