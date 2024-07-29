Power outage hits Cape Town International Airport

United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and South African Airways successfully departed after some circuits were brought online.

Flights were delayed at Cape Town International Airport due to a power outage that the airport is still working to resolve.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) announced on Sunday evening that the power outage affected runway lights, airside fire rescue, and air traffic navigation services.

As a result, flights could not land or depart. Some flights are being diverted to other airports within the network while technicians work to restore power.

“Technicians are onsite working to determine the cause of the power outage and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Airports Company South Africa apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

This comes amid possible disruptions expected at the George, Kimberley, Upington, King Phalo/East London, Mthatha and Polokwane airports.

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) is currently conducting a maintenance program for instrument flight procedures at various airports nationwide.

As a result, ATNS has suspended flight procedures that facilitate access to these airports during inclement weather.

“The maintenance of flight procedures does not necessarily mean there is no access and/or flights are cancelled. Flights to George, Kimberly, Mthatha, Polokwane and Richards Bay operate with visual approaches into those airports,” said ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane.

The ATNS said it would ensure an expedited maintenance review process per the standards to minimise the impact on safety and operational flight delays.

‘Positive outcome for airports’

Morokane said that these procedures are based on South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and International Civil Aviation Organisation Procedures for Air Navigation Services – Aircraft Operations (ICAO PAN-OPS) design criteria, which change from time to time.

As part of the process, the procedures are being reviewed and updated to meet the current ICAO PAN-OPS criteria and advances in technology.

“It is necessary to highlight that the maintenance programme has progressed significantly. There is reasonable assurance of a positive outcome,” he said.

“We recognise the crucial role these procedures play in our daily operations, air services, flight operations.

“ATNS is committed to upholding the highest level of safety and efficiency across the network. We regret the negative impact of these suspensions. We will fast-track activities to ensure speedy upliftment of the suspensions.”