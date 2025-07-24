Power still cut at Pretoria police stations as deputy mayor denies getting special treatment

Despite being criticised for putting residents' safety at risk, the City of Tshwane said it needs to optimise revenue collection.

Many are confused about the City of Tshwane’s decision to cut power to three police stations in the capital as part of its ‘Tshwane ya Tima’ campaign to get outstanding accounts up to date.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili has confirmed that the power was restored at the Moot police station on Wednesday night after the power supply was disconnected on Tuesday.

“Saps Garsfontein was switched off too, but they also have a generator. [At] Mamelodi East, they are using solar power for backup,” she added.

City of Tshwane cuts power at police stations

Muridili said police are working with the Department of Public Works and Administration to restore the power and resolve the matter.

In June, the City of Tshwane mayor was criticised for cutting the power to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital due to the Gauteng Department of Health’s (GDoH) failure to settle R1.2 million in overdue electricity charges for March and April.

DA Tshwane Caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys said the City of Tshwane needs to implement its credit control policy to ensure the financial health and future of the city.

“However, this needs to happen fairly and without bias, following the correct intergovernmental processes. Currently, the ANC’s patronage networks and the deputy mayor’s own pocket are benefiting while our communities, who deserve police services, are paying the price,” she said.

Deputy mayor accused of getting special treatment

Uys said the power cut at the Moot police station is an indication that Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise is being treated differently from others. She also said it seems that the deputy mayor’s own financial interest is more important than the safety of residents.

“The deputy executive mayor and MMC of finance, Eugene Modise, must provide a clear explanation regarding the special treatment of his company, Mzansi Resorts, who owes the city in excess of R20 million and has not had services cut, in relation to ‘Tshwane Ya Tima’ who on Tuesday cut power to Saps in the Moot,” she said.

Modise denied the allegations and hit back at the DA.

“Mzansi is not indebted to the City of Tshwane and does not hold a municipal account with the city. If they believe otherwise, they must produce verifiable proof of any municipal account held by Mzansi with the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Modise said instead of undermining the efforts of the ‘Tshwane ya Tima’ campaign, the DA should acknowledge the strides made in optimising revenue collection to strengthen service delivery.

Power cut at Southern Sun Arcadia

The city continued with the ‘Tshwane ya Tima’ campaign on Thursday and further disconnected Southern Sun Arcadia due to a R12 million debt.

“No pay, no power. Accountability is not optional,” he said.

Modise said Shoprite also settled a R600 000 payment just as the city was about to pull the plug for more than R500 000 owed.

“Responsibility isn’t a favour – it’s a duty. Pay your municipal bills,” he said.



