Power cut to police station sparks DA backlash over alleged favouritism

DA leaders are demanding answers after Tshwane cut power to the Moot police station but not a business owing millions.

The City of Tshwane was yet to comment on criticism over cutting power to Moot police station on Tuesday as part of its Tshwane ya Tima programme to collect debt owed.

The police station was still without power after the city cut its electricity due to arrears of an estimated R150 000.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed power had not been switched back yesterday. “SAPS, together with the department of public works and administration, are working to restore the power,” she said.

Power switched off at police station over debt

Muridili said service delivery was not hampered as the station had a generator to supply power until the matter was resolved.

DA Tshwane caucus chair Jacqui Uys called on the city to explain why the station’s power was disconnected, while a private business owned by the deputy mayor, who is also the MMC of finance, was spared.

Uys asked if the deputy mayor’s financial interest were more important than safety of residents.

“The deputy mayor and MMC of finance, Eugene Modise, must provide a clear explanation regarding the special treatment of his company, Mzansi Resorts, which owes the city R20 million and has not had services cut, in relation to Tshwane Ya Tima, which cut power to Saps in the Moot.”

It was, however, believed the police power was cut not because of water and lights bills, but estate tax.

Power cut due to estate tax

An insider, who agreed to speak anonymously, said the city not only switched off the connection, but removed it.

“We have been asking for a while why the deputy mayor’s business at Morula Sun still has power after he owes so much, yet he and the mayor cut others for less through their campaign.”

The source questioned if political interference played a role in the police station being targeted.

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink said if the power was switched off, it was important that the city and credit control assured all the other outstanding accounts, such as Morula Sun, were paid.

“If the deputy mayor can jump free from his debt, so should the police station,” he said.

Process unfair

Brink said the process was unfair as it benefited the deputy mayor at the disadvantage of the residents.

Deputy mayor Modise declined to comment, saying he was not aware of the issue.

