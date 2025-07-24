Police say reports of R18m found in KZN house is fake news

A post claimed that the money was found by Saps National Intervention Unit (NIU).

The South African Police Service (Saps) says reports of R18 million found in a safe in a house in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are fake news.

A post shared on a social media platform on Wednesday claimed that the money was found by the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

“The National Intervention Unit (NIU) has raided Dudu Myeni’s house and allegedly found R18 million in a safe. The house now belongs to Thalente Myeni, the son,” the post read.

Fake news

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the post on X is fake news.

“The South African Police Service warns against the spread of fake news about an Saps National Intervention Unit (NIU) raid in which R18 million was found in a safe at a house in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.”

Responsible reporting

Mathe has called for responsible social media reporting and for users to verify information first before sharing.

“The Saps, therefore, confirms no raid was undertaken by any of its units, more so the National Intervention Unit (NIU),” Mathe said.

Fake Mkhwanazi account

Last week, several social media accounts purporting to be KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi surfaced on X, following explosive allegations of political interference in police operations by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya.

Since Mkhwanazi made the allegations, several fake accounts have appeared on social media, particularly on X, TikTok and Facebook, using the names and photographs of the top cop.

Legal action

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have taken note of the fake social media accounts.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal would like to inform the public that Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi does not have a social media account, and declare that all social media accounts bearing his name and photographs are fake. They are being used to deceive the public into believing that it is the provincial commissioner communicating via such platforms.

“Although police are contemplating taking legal steps against those who impersonate the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal to advance their personal agendas, the public is hereby informed that those profiles are fake and that neither the police in KwaZulu-Natal nor the provincial commissioner have endorsed such fake accounts,” Netshiunda said.

