PowerBall: R108 million winner ‘in awe’ of massive jackpot

Having always believed he would one day win, the latest winner admitted that he never imagined it would be on this scale

The PowerBall jackpot from draw 1 704 has finally been claimed, with one lucky player turning a R75 wager into R108 434 601.60, Ithuba confirmed.

The draw was held on Friday, 20 March.

From sales agent and gardener to multi-millionaire

The winner is a family man, a sales agent by profession and a passionate gardener in his free time. He shared how elated he was when he found out about his win. Then he rushed to tell his wife the great news.

“I’m still in awe, but very excited for the future, shared the winner of the second-highest National Lottery jackpot of 2026 to date.

He further emphasised how this will relieve the pressure in his life, saying the new financial freedom would allow him to spend more time with his loved ones, as that matters most to him.

“I’m particularly excited about enjoying activities and experiences that were once out of reach, such as travelling”, he said.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza shared: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this remarkable moment with our winner, whose story reflects the real and meaningful impact of the National Lottery.

“Beyond the life-changing nature of this win, it also speaks to the strength and sustainability of an accessible National Lottery we have invigorated over the years.”

Mabusa said Ithuba is dedicated to fostering innovation, widening access, and enabling more South Africans to take part in and benefit from the National Lottery.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner and wish him and his family every success as they begin this exciting new chapter,” she said.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on which documents to take when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba. However, if a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account. This happens if they use a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50. This is followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick-pick selection method, which randomly chooses all the numbers on their behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.