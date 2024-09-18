Last laugh? Pravin Gordhan insisted on SAA flight to ‘final destination’

Tipping a wing to SAA, Pravin Gordhan requested on his deathbed that the airline return his body to Durban.

Late struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan – who piloted the failed privatisation deal of South African Airways (SAA) – demanded the national carrier “take him home”.

The veteran cabinet minister passed away in hospital last Friday at the age of 75 after battling cancer.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive director, Neeshan Bolton, said one of Gordhan’s final wishes before his passing was for his body to be transported to Durban on a SAA flight.

Pravin Gordhan’s final wishes

“From his deathbed, he directed his funeral. We were preparing for his funeral to take place in Johannesburg. By Wednesday night, he said the funeral must happen in Durban and his body must fly with SAA and no other airline.”

The staunch corruption fighter’s official state funeral service and private cremation will be held in Durban on Thursday.

The revelation of his wish for SAA to oversee his final flight comes as some political parties have accused Gordhan in the past of undermining state institutions and attempting to privatise the embattled airline.

SAA-Takatso saga: ‘I have not stolen a cent’ – Gordhan

Gordhan – who held three ministerial positions – terminated the controversial sale of 51% of SAA to Takatso Consortium as a strategic partner a few months before the 29 May elections.

The share sale started in June 2021 and Takatso was expected to invest more than R3 billion over three years.

Following the collapsed deal, a dark cloud was hanging over his head, with the late minister appearing before parliament’s public enterprises committee probing allegations of irregularities.

An indignant Gordhan defended himself, saying neither he nor his family stood to benefit financially from the deal.

“Suddenly I have become a corrupt individual in the eyes of some people without them having an iota of proof.

“If you find me having stolen one cent of public money you have something on your side which I do not have. Nobody can find that,” he said at the time.

The minister retired from politics after the elections.

Face of resistance against state capture

Gordhan was seen for many years as the face of resistance against state capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, presenting evidence at the Zondo Commission about the former statesman’s role in the alleged corruption which led to South Africa’s financial decay.

