Pravin Gordhan’s funeral to take place on Thursday in Durban

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed former Minster of Finance of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan with receive and official funeral.

Plans for the ceremonial farewells and goodbyes for the late Pravin Gordhan have been confirmed.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation held a briefing on Friday less than 10 hours after the former finance and public enterprises minister had passed away.

A funeral for Gordhan will be held on Thursday, 19 September in Durban, before a private cremation ceremony in line with his Hindu beliefs.

Official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier that the struggle stalwart and former minister would receive an official funeral from the state.

Family and friends took turns to eulogise Gordhan’s character and impact on society, with his daughter Priyesha reciting a speech written by Gordhan to commemorate the founding of the Natal Indian Congress.

The speech railed against corruption, self-interest and oppression: hallmarks of Gordhan’s tenure in public service.

Fellow former minister Mac Maharaj expressed sadness that ‘PG’, as he was known to colleagues close to him, passed on so soon after retiring to spend more time with his family.

Tributes to PG

The Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service Edward Kieswetter paid tribute to Gordhan early on Friday morning.

“He will be remembered for laying the foundation of what we today experience as a smart modern Sars as the first commissioner after the new act had been fully put into effect,’ he told The Citizen.

Executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton told The Citizen, that Gordhan’s passing is a “profound loss”.

“A hero who never aspired to be seen as a hero. A giant in so many ways and a truly loving family man, with a beautiful family,” were the words of former Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom.

Conflicting opinions

Gordhan’s stance on state capture, former President Jacob Zuma, and rampant corruption regularly made him the target of many detractors.

The Economic Freedom Fighters were hostile in their words, noting the death of the minister “without any pretence of sorrow.”

President Ramaphosa said Gordhan has served the country well.

“As we mourn his passing, we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our Constitution,” stated the president.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel