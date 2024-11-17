‘Thank you for leading us well’: President Ramphosa far from home as he turns 72 [VIDEO]

Deputy Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala said Ramaphosa's "dedication to taking action and driving change inspires us all".

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned 72 on Sunday with birthday wishes carrying across the sea.

The ANC’s National Communications Assembly was among those who sent him a celebratory message, singing Happy Birthday to him during a meeting.

“Thank you for your dedication and commitment to our people. May you continue to lead us well in the charge of defending our freedom and advancing a better life for all,” it said in a message to Ramaphosa.

WATCH: The assembly singing Happy Birthday

The ANC's National Communications Assembly would like to wish our Comrade President, @CyrilRamaphosa a Happy Birthday!



Thank you for your dedication and commitment to our people. May you continue to lead us well in the charge of defending our freedem and advancing a better life…

“May the year ahead bring even more progress and success for South Africa under your leadership!”

Happy Birthday Comrade President @CyrilRamaphosa, leader of our nation. Wishing you many more happy returns and long life. Enjoy your special day!

A Happy birthday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the First Citizen of the Republic and President of the African National Congress.



A Happy birthday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the First Citizen of the Republic and President of the African National Congress. We pray that God keeps you for us, Comrade President.

Where is Ramaphosa?

Ramaphosa was far from home on his birthday, on official business in Brazil.

There he will lead South Africa’s participation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro from Monday.

South Africa takes over the G20 presidency from next month.

He was accompanied by, among others, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

On Sunday his team wished him a happy birthday with a gold and white cake.

He laughed and suggested that the celebrations should rather be held on the beach.

WATCH: Ramaphosa surprised with cake on his birthday

[Watch] #TeamSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 celebrating President @CyrilRamaphosa on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.



The President is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the #G20 Leaders’ Summit. South Africa takes over the #G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024. #HappyBirthdayPresident 🎂… pic.twitter.com/Onv4qFYsbz — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 17, 2024

Ramaphosa’s birthday cake. Picture: X/@SAgovnews

Later in the day, he will participate in the launch of the Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg Campaign.

Hard at work

On Monday, he will deliver South Africa’s statements on the fight against hunger and poverty, as well as reform of the institutions of global governance.

According to the government, South Africa’s participation in the G20 is guided by the four strategic foreign policy pillars of advancing national interests to attain domestic objectives; enhancing the African agenda and promoting Africa’s sustainable development; South-South Cooperation and influencing the global multilateral architecture by advancing the agenda of the South through North-South Dialogue.

“South Africa’s participation in the G20 therefore seeks to provide strategic direction in establishing a more equitable, representative and fit-for-purpose international order, in support of the main multilateral processes under the United Nations.”

