‘Hold your horses’: Ramaphosa warns ANC against early leadership battles ahead of conference

Ramaphosa says the ANC should rather focus of winning back lost municipalities in 2026 instead of contesting for leadership.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has discouraged premature lobbying and contestation within the party ahead of the ANC’s 2027 elective conference.

Recent media reports claimed that tensions between the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, and Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, could be fuelled by contestations to lead the ANC at the 2027 conference.

However, Ramaphosa emphasised that the conference is still far off, and leaders should not begin contesting one another for a spot in the top seven positions.

He was speaking at the closing of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

“There will be a time for disciplined discussions as well as engagement on the issues of leadership succession,” said Ramaphosa.

“Now is not that time in fact our next national conference is only in 2027 and we are currently in 2024.”

He said ANC leaders should be pre-occupied with rebuilding the organization instead.

“It (ANC) must focus on preparing for the Local Government Elections (LGE).”

ANC’s integrity commission reports

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the NEC had decided that all party members who failed to appear before the integrity commission in relation to State Capture should be referred to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

“The NEC directed the secretary general to expedite the appointment of a panel to deal with the appeals or reviews and or recommendations of the integrity commission before the NEC takes a final decision.”

He said the NEC had considered all reports from the integrity commission from 2019 to 2024.

“The NEC noted that several reports have been implemented while some others have been overtaken by some events.

He further mentioned that the NEC had instructed Mbalula to process the NEC’s recommendations on certain cases and report back to the integrity commission.

Ramaphosa said the NEC had also adopted new amendments to the terms of reference of the integrity commission and the step aside guidelines.

“This will provide greater clarity and focus to the work of the integrity commission.”

He emphasised that the integrity commission plays a crucial role in the party’s renewal process, addressing political and ethical complaints against ANC leaders.

“The third element of renewal is about instilling integrity, ethics, and organisational discipline.

“The integrity commission is the custodian of the values and ethics of the African National Congress (ANC).”