SA’s foreign policy reaffirmed in principles of ‘active non-alignment’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message is particularly relevant as SA navigates relationships with major powers like the US, China, Russia and Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s foreign policy as a vital element of the country’s progress, rooted in principles of “active non-alignment”.

The president’s address, delivered on the eve of the 15th Brics Summit, emphasised South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by historical values, including respect for sovereignty, peaceful conflict resolution, and the pursuit of global partnerships that benefit all South Africans.

Democracy

“Before the dawn of democracy in 1994, the apartheid South African state was a pariah in the international community, condemned for committing a crime against humanity. The foreign policy of apartheid South Africa was defined by coercion, destabilisation and military aggression.

“Since the advent of democracy, South Africa’s foreign policy has been based on what our forebears inscribed in the Freedom Charter in 1955, when they declared that: “South Africa shall be a fully independent state which respects the rights and the sovereignty of all nations; South Africa shall strive to maintain world peace and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation – not war,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s message is particularly relevant as the country navigates relationships with major powers like the United States, China, Russia and Ukraine.

Active non-alignment

Ramaphosa underscored that South Africa’s friendships, including with Russia, do not imply hostility towards any other nation including Ukraine.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa has been steadfast in maintaining South Africa’s commitment to the policy of active non-alignment.

“South Africa has resisted pressure to align with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations in their pursuit of power contestations that are unfolding in countries across the globe,” Magwenya said.

“The President observed during his foreign policy address that, “during the ‘Cold War’, the stability and sovereignty of many African countries was undermined because of their alignment with the major powers.

“This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnerships with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country. While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development,” he said.

‘Mutual respect’

Magwenya said said South Africa aims to foster partnerships based on mutual respect and shared goals, reflecting its dedication to “global peace and development”.

“In declaring President Putin and the people of Russia as “valuable friends and allies”, President Ramaphosa was not projecting any particular country or block of countries as the enemy. Similarly, as a country that has no enemies, South Africa regards the members of BRICS as friends.

“It is through the policy of non-alignment that South Africa has been able to constructively engage with both Russia and Ukraine,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa said: “It is this resolute adherence to the policy of non-alignment and to the prescripts of the Freedom Charter which informed our constitution that South Africa continues to contribute towards the attainment of world peace and silencing the guns on our continent.”

Foreign policy

Magwenya said South Africa will continue to maintain a diplomatic foreign policy.

“As President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to lead the 7th administration in strengthening all key political and trade ties, working in solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world in Palestine and Western Sahara, while advocating for peaceful resolution of conflicts around the globe, South Africa will maintain a foreign policy that is informed by solidarity, peace, equality, human rights and sustainable development for the benefit of all.

“This is the responsibility that President Ramaphosa will continue to exercise without any undue pressure and in line with South Africa’s national sovereign interest,” Magwenya said.

Trade and investment

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of South Africa’s relationships with other countries, which bolster the economy through trade and investment.

He said by cultivating these connections, South Africa aims to create more opportunities for business and job growth domestically.

The President pointed to upcoming events, such as South Africa’s hosting of the South Africa-European Union Summit in 2025, which aligns with the country’s G20 presidency, as key moments to reinforce these partnerships.

“The summit will further enhance the existing partnership with the European Union. South Africa will continue working towards strengthening the strategic, trade and political bilateral relationships with key partners including the People’s Republic of China, United States of America, Germany, Japan, India and others.”

In line with its foreign policy goals, Ramaphosa said South Africa remained committed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ramaphosa emphasised that AfCFTA aims to reduce trade barriers across the continent, fostering economic integration and promoting prosperity for all African nations.

