In today’s news, a reported standoff between authorities and illegal miners at a Stilfontein, North West, mine took another twist on Saturday when the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered emergency services be allowed access to the site.

Thousands will start Sunday in the dark after a power outage planned for several parts of the city, while the nation continues to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s solutions to SA’s alleged food poisoning crisis.

News today: 16 November

Illegal mining: Court orders Stilfontein mine be open to emergency services

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the Stilfontein, North West, mine where hundreds of illegal miners are reported to be trapped be open to emergency services.

An alleged standoff between officials and the miners has sparked fierce debate across the country this week.

The miners are said to be without food or water.

Sunday in the dark: These Joburg 66 areas will be without power tomorrow

Thousands of residents are set to end the week in the dark due to planned outages in several parts of Johannesburg.

Utility City Power reminded residents that work will be done at the Orlando Switching Station in Soweto.

Parties divided over Ramaphosa’s spaza shop crackdown

Political parties have reacted with mixed emotions to measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in dealing with the rising number of food poisoning cases related to spaza shops.

In a public address on Friday, Ramaphosa said all spaza shops linked to the deaths of children should close down.

SA outlook upgraded: Standard and Poor’s sees post-election stability sparking growth

The government notes and welcomes Standard and Poor’s’ decision to revise South Africa’s outlook to positive from stable and affirm the sovereign’s long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at ‘BB-’ and ‘BB’, respectively.

According to Standard and Poor’s, the positive outlook reflects the agency’s view that increased political stability following the May 2024 general elections and momentum for reform could boost private investment and GDP growth.

Can the ANCYL still make an impact in SA politics? Analyst weighs in

Political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Sanet Solomon says the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) should reinvent and restructure itself if it wants to make an impact in South African politics.

Earlier this month the Gauteng ANCYL was expected to hold its first elective conference in 10 years. However, it was postponed to late November because of logistical and other administrative issues.

Two-pot retirement system: how to resist the temptation of withdrawing

Although fund managers were inundated with requests from pension fund members who wanted to withdraw from the savings pot of their pension funds under the two-pot retirement system, many chose not to withdraw, but now that extra money could start burning a hole in their pockets.

The introduction of the two-pot retirement system makes retirement planning more flexible, but it also brings a new temptation: accessing your retirement savings prematurely, Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, says.

PICS: Over 120 displaced as fire ravages KZN informal settlement

Residents of Mangaunge Informal Settlement south of Durban are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire ripped through their homes.

The blaze, which broke out on Friday destroyed around 80 structures, leaving 129 people, including children, displaced.

S3 will not broadcast Miss Universe pageant after Mia Le Roux withdrawal

S3, previously known as SABC 3, will no longer broadcast the Miss Universe pageant following Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux’s withdrawal from the competition.

The Miss Universe contest was scheduled to go on air on Sunday, 17 November 2024.

Niggles aside, seven-seater Jetour X70 Plus great value for money

When the brand new Jetour X70 Plus arrived on my driveway, I couldn’t help thinking why Chery International would bring in another SUV brand into our market?

Aside from the parent brand Chery, the Chinese carmaker already has Omoda and Jaecoo playing in a segment that is offering SUVs that might look different but essentially do the same thing.

The first answer I could come up with was that they are not here to fight each other for your money. They are here to try and lure you out of a Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, VW, Ford and whoever else’s showrooms you can think of.

Springbok brand is growing and Siya Kolisi is loving it

The Springbok brand has grown incredibly over the past five years, due to their stunning success over that period and captain Siya Kolisi is loving every moment of it, as the fans continue to help push the Boks to greater heights.

The Boks endured one of their poorest spells in the professional era between 2016 and 2018, when Allister Coetzee was head coach, but once he was replaced by Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team in 2018 things started to turn around.

