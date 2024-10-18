Pretoria varsity probes EFF students after ‘clear call for violence’

The University of Pretoria is investigating EFF Student Command members for singing 'Kill the Boer' song, sparking outrage.

EFF supporters outside as Julius Malema testifies in the Equality Court sitting at the High Court in Johannesburg, 16 February 2022. The case was between him and AfriForum over the singing of “Kill the Boer”. Picture: Neil McCartney

The University of Pretoria (UP) is investigating an incident in which members of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) chanted the Kill the Boer song during their leader Julius Malema’s public lecture last week.

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport said the incident was being probed and UP would take action against anyone in violation of its policies and rules.

Delport said UP strongly condemned any form of incitement to violence, discrimination and racism on any of our campuses.

“This behaviour is in direct conflict with the values of our university, which aim to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff, and visitors.

“We want to make it clear that the university will not hesitate to take action against any individual or group that violates our policies and rules.

“Anyone involved in behaviour that harms or damages our community will be held accountable in accordance with the university’s disciplinary procedures,” he said.

EFF act sparks outrage

This followed a demand by AfriForum Youth for a formal apology from UP management after the incident.

The civil rights group’s youth wing described the actions of the EFF’s student association as a clear and deliberate call for violence against a minority group and inciting racism, division and hostility between students.

AfriForum youth development officer Yvonne Gerber said inviting a speaker with a reputation for promoting racism and division was not only irresponsible , but also showed a deep lack of respect for students who already felt targeted by the EFFSC’s hate speech.

Gerber added that the EFFSC had been involved in several incidents of racism, intimidation, disruptive protest action and violence at UP over the past five years.

“This behaviour undermines campus safety and unity and amounts to a violation of the UP’s constitution for student governance.

“There is room for freedom of expression, but under no circumstances should it involve hate speech or the incitement of violence,” she said.

Gerber said hate speech, racism and violence on campuses should not be normalised and the university’s failure to scrutinise the EFFSC’s repeated violations was unacceptable.

Analysts say not illegal but EFF should have known better

Political analyst Dr Benjamin Rapanyane agreed with these sentiments.

“South Africa is known globally for the recurring challenges of racism.

“Any act that seeks to perpetuate this challenge will not assist us at all in resolving racial tensions/divisions already sown,” he said.

Rapanyane said Malema should have known better.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said that as despicable as it was for Malema to sing the controversial song, it was not illegal.

“There have been court cases about this. I am not sure if it has been concluded yet but for now it’s not illegal.

“Yes, it’s despicable and typical of a politician who has nothing to add except destructive views and ideas, as somebody who doesn’t understand the value of the battle of ideas.”

