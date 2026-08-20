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Protest over electricity shutdowns: Avoid these roads in Ekurhuleni

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 August 2026

08:46 am

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No major incidents have been reported.

Protest over electricity shutdowns these roads in Ekurhuleni

Protesters on Thursday barricaded the roads with rocks and burning tyres. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD)

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Motorists have been warned to take precautions following protest action in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

Protesters on Thursday barricaded the roads with rocks and burning tyres.

Traffic has been impacted, with motorists urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to reach their destinations on time.

Protest

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Springs Precinct Officers together with the South African Police Service (Saps) are currently monitoring a protest action at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Welgedacht Road.

“It is reported that community members have barricaded the road with burning tyres and stones,” the EMPD said.

“Welgedacht Road is closed at the Bakerton entrance.”

Electricity

The EMPD said the protest erupted due to a lack of electricity. No major incidents have been reported.

“The protest is reportedly due to electricity issues, following a mini-substation that overloaded and caught fire.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the area and to use alternative routes where possible.” The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be communicated,” the EMPD said.

Power network

In July, the City of Ekurhuleni was set to improve the reliability of its electricity network through infrastructure maintenance, transformer repairs, streetlight upgrades and enhanced security.

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The city announced a R1.8b investment to strengthen its electricity network, improve reliability and protect critical energy infrastructure across the metro.

In a statement, the city said R702m has been allocated for the maintenance of electricity substations and other energy network infrastructure.

Infrastructure

A further R55m will be used to repair the Kwa-Thema transformer, while R104.3m has been earmarked for streetlight maintenance.

The city also set aside R156.1m to protect energy infrastructure through advanced technology and increased security measures.

According to the city, the proposed electricity tariff increase aligns with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s approved tariff guidelines.

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