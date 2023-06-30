Daily news update: Judge Maumela suspended, Gama’s R405m corruption case and same-sex parental rights

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

In a decisive move, President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued suspension letters to Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, as confirmed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) today.

The JSC’s recommendation for their suspension comes in response to mounting complaints regarding delays in the delivery of judgments by the two judges, both of whom are based in Gauteng.

Of particular concern to the JSC is the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which Maumela is currently presiding over.

Ex-Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama unhappy as R405m corruption case postponed

Albatime owner Kuben Moodley, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former CFO Garry Pita appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 29 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The R405-million Transnet corruption case involving former Transnet executives has been postponed to September.

The accused – including Transnet’s former group chief executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama as well as the parastatal’s former group chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh, former CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi – returned to the dock in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday.

The group appeared alongside McKinsey SA, represented by its employee Goitseone Mangope, Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management current director, Daniel Roy, and the owner of Albatime, Kuben Moodley.

ConCourt declares Children’s Act section on same-sex parental rights invalid

Constitutional Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Felix Dlangamandla

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has declared Section 40 of the Children’s Act unconstitutional and invalid as it discriminates against couples of the same-sex in respect to parental rights.

The ConCourt delivered its judgment on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Part of Children’s Act declared unconstitutional by High Court

A lesbian couple had asked the apex court to change the provision in the legislation as it only allowed one person in a same-sex relationship to legally be the mother of a child.

The applicants, who are permanent life partners and have twins born via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), argued that the law did not automatically assigned parental responsibilities and rights to both of them.

Zondo’s recommendations: Mapisa-Nqakula insists Parliament not ‘beyond reproach’

National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, addresses members of the media at the Parliament on 7 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says Parliament is not immune to criticism following the comments made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Last week, Zondo publicly stated that he believed Parliament would fail to prevent state capture if it were to reoccur because nothing had changed a year later after the chief justice handed over his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His statements prompted a reaction from Parliament’s presiding officers, who then requested for an urgent meeting with Zondo to “clarify any potential misunderstandings”.

The three-hour meeting took place at Constitution Hill on Wednesday.

Durban weather: Four dead and one missing in tornado aftermath

What appears to be a tornado engulfed the Inanda and Phoenix areas on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Facebook

In the wake of a devastating tornado and extreme Durban weather, the death toll has sadly increased to four, while one person is unaccounted for.

This week’s harsh weather with its torrential rain and localised flooding has dealt a severe blow to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The menacing tornado on Tuesday wrought significant damage to the infrastructure and homes in Inanda.

Houses were left bare as roofs were torn away, a testament to the devastating power of this extreme weather event.

ANCYL conference: Chaos looms as problems pile up

ANCYL members are expected to gather in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, this weekend. Picture: ANCYL/Facebook

The upcoming ANC Youth League (ANCYL) conference is hanging in the balance after secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lashed the task team over the Eastern Cape conference while complaints about alleged irregularities in other provinces poured in.

Disorganisation and instability continue to rock the “young lions” whose last successful elective conference was held in 2015.

While some provinces managed to consolidate policies and decide on preferred leaders, others including Free State, Western Cape and Eastern Cape are in turmoil.

‘It’s a mismatch’ – Radebe criticises Chiefs over Ntseki appointment

Lucas Radebe is unimpressed by Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to hire Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach. Picture: Backpagepix.

Lucas Radebe has described Kaizer Chiefs‘ decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as a ‘mismatch’ and believes the new Amakhosi head coach is not good enough to take the side forward.

Chiefs shocked many in the South African footballing world when they announced on Wednesday evening that Ntseki had been moved from his position of Head of Technical and Youth and Chiefs to permanent head coach, with Arthur Zwane demoted to assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard

“I thought we would get somebody better,” said Radebe, when asked about Ntseki at the EPL 30 Africa XI Media event in Randburg on Thursday.

Madonna hospitalised after being found unresponsive

American singer-songwriter Madonna. Picture: Twitter/@Mdobson72Dobson

American singer and songwriter Madonna was reportedly intubated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was found unresponsive in her home.

According to a statement released by her manager, Guy Oseary, on Instagram, the Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker was rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday, 24 June.

“Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

A relative told Mirror that they thought they were going to lose her, also adding: “For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

