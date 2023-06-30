Diepsloot protests: Community demands release of arrested leaders

By Cheryl Kahla

Unrest continues to stir in South Africa as locals insist on the immediate release of three community leaders who are apprehended amid the recent Diepsloot protests.

Protesters claim the police are unjustly targeting these leaders, who have since been charged with public violence in connection to the demonstrations.

Diepsloot protests continue

The protests originally took root due to the rising crime rates in Diepsloot, with locals calling for increased police presence and more effective law enforcement structure.

The already tense situation escalated on Wednesday when protesters targeted foreign-owned businesses and shops.

The residents believe undocumented individuals are responsible for the crime surge.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said more officers officers will be deployed to the area, in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

ZEP protests

Earlier this week, Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie was asked for his view regarding the judgements over Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

McKenzie said South Africa “has been nationalised by illegal foreigners.”

He added: “I am gutted. Out only hope is a new government that is agreeing to mass-deportation. We are in deep trouble.”

Diepsloot locals also say they are still waiting for President Ramaphosa to visit the community and experience their plight first hand.

Ramaphosa or God

Earlier this week, community leader Lefa Nkala voiced the protester’s disappointment earlier this week, saying they “want time frames. When is Ramaphosa coming to Diepsloot.

“We are not, we are not fighting the police, we are not doing anything wrong”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Nkala said Ramaphosa’s peace mission to Russia was a slap in the face for ordinary South Africans.

He added: “Our issue is in the office of the President. So if there is any intervention, it’s from that office, or from God”.

