News

Home » News

Public protector finds Samsa recruitment process improper

Picture of Sipho Mabena

By Sipho Mabena

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

22 January 2026

07:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The public protector upheld a complaint that Samsa officials interfered in the recruitment of an executive post.

Public protector finds Samsa recruitment process improper

Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) acted improperly and engaged in maladministration in the recruitment and appointment of its executive of corporate affairs, Vusumzi September, the public protector found.

In a report issued quietly on New Year’s Eve on the protector’s website, Kholeka Gcaleka upheld a complaint lodged in May 2021 by Phenyo Lekoma, who was shortlisted for the position.

Lekoma claimed the recruitment process was interfered with by senior Samsa officials and that September, with close links to then-acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi, was ultimately appointed despite concerns over fairness.

Report found Samsa failed to run a fair and transparent process

According to the report, Samsa advertised the position in December 2019.

Lekoma was interviewed in July the next year by a selection panel that included senior executives and board members.

Following the interview, he underwent reference checks, criminal record screening, and psychometric assessments, and was asked to provide his salary expectations – steps that, he argued, created a legitimate expectation of appointment.

ALSO READ: Public Protector clears Presidency in controversial Inkwazi catering scandal

However, Lekoma later learned that September had been appointed.

He complained and requested access to interview scores.

After analysing documentation and applying relevant laws and policies, the public protector found that the allegations of irregularities were substantiated.

RELATED ARTICLES

Selection committee failed to properly assess candidates

The report states the selection committee failed to properly assess candidates against job requirements or record reasons for its decision, in breach of Samsa’s recruitment policy.

According to the report, Tilayi failed to ensure a fair, transparent, and accountable process, while the chief human capital officer did not provide adequate guidance or enforce compliance.

Read more on these topics

Kholeka Gcaleka maladministration Public Protector

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula urges ANC members to focus on upcoming polls and not ‘mischievous’ Motsepe campaign [VIDEO]
Lotto Was it you? Here’s what banking app R177 million PowerBall winner used
News McBride claims Sibiya was framed, details Phahlane investigation and calls for Ipid reform
Politics Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?
News Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp