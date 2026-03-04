Call to protect agriculture from mining activities

TLU SA and DA call on public protector to investigate mining on agricultural land, citing risks to food security.

One of the country’s most influential farmers’ organisations, TLU SA, has shown its support to Mpumalanga’s DA, which is calling on public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate the effects of mining on agricultural land.

Bennie van Zyl, general manager of TLU, said there was a need to protect agricultural land from mining activities.

“We have been appealing that, before mining prospecting rights and permits are issued, they must properly involve the local farmers’ representatives and the affected communities, as it is required by the law, but it seems in most cases that does not happen.

“My worry is if this problem is not being attended to urgently, it poses a serious food security problem.

“This is a national strategic asset for us to make sure we are food secure,” Van Zyl said.

He added farmers do not have a problem with the principle that the country needs mines.

But Van Zyl said it must not interrupt the food production process.

“And I don’t think that we need anything that is being done on any agricultural land. What we need now is, once again, those old environmental committees that look into the safeguarding of our environmental realities, that is, land and water, everything, to make sure you cannot do anything else on available land for food security.”

He said there should be a balance between mining and agriculture.

Complaint lodged

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Tersia Marshall, DA spokesperson for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs, confirmed a complaint had been lodged in regard to unlawful mining in Victor Khanye local municipality in the Mpumalanga highveld.

“The DA in Mpumalanga has lodged a formal written complaint with the public protector concerning the following in Victor Khanye local municipality: unlawful mining activities on agricultural land and environmental statutory violations.”

Marshall said at the centre of the complaint, there was credible evidence multiple mining undertakings, including active collieries, have been conducting extractive operations on land that remains zoned “agriculture”, or otherwise classified as rural or residential, without the requisite rezoning or consent-use approvals required under applicable planning legislation.

When asked to be specific and give more details, Marshall was reluctant to divulge further information. “Unfortunately, I cannot give out any information until such time as the public protector has investigated the matter.

“Allegations must be investigated and the public protector must then issue a report on the finding,” said Marshall.

She added that the party has asked the public protector to investigate the Mpumalanga regional office of the department of mineral resources and energy, and other relevant stakeholders, for failing to discharge their constitutional obligations.

Widespread zoning contraventions

She said the authorities were aware of widespread zoning contraventions and had opted to issue fines rather than enforce cessation of unlawful land uses.

Recently, Mpumalanga farmers and environmentalists complained about a proposed gas exploration project for the Mpumalanga highveld.

The farmers said this would affect food security and pose a health hazard to people and animals if not conducted properly.

