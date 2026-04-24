Quiet exit of Lesedi Municipality legal advisor raises questions

The departure comes amid legal challenges and growing instability within the municipality.

The alleged quiet departure of the legal advisor of Lesedi Local Municipality in Gauteng has raised questions about internal accountability, with claims she had not been at work for months.

According to sources in the municipality, the legal advisor, Agnes Mabotja, who was allegedly last at the office in January, “only for meetings,” resigned effective 31 March.

Concerns about institutional drift

Her exit has only recently come into focus, with the circumstances surrounding her prolonged absence and eventual resignation unclear.

Municipal spokesperson Katleho Seaga confirmed Mabotja’s resignation but said she did serve notice.

Internal sources suggest her exit may not be isolated, but rather symptomatic of a broader institutional drift, where key governance functions have been weakened or ignored altogether.

“Her departure comes at a time of escalating political instability within the municipality. But it is the apparent breakdown in administrative discipline that is drawing scrutiny,” sources said.

Role of legal oversight under scrutiny

According to the official, as the municipality’s legal advisor, Mabotja occupied a key role in ensuring compliance, governance and the integrity of municipal decisions, making both her absence and the lack of transparency around it especially concerning.

“The lack of communication around her departure reflects a broader culture of opacity, where key developments are handled quietly rather than subjected to public or council scrutiny.

“This undermines confidence in the municipality’s ability to govern effectively and transparently,” a senior official said.

Legal battles add to pressure

Mabotja’s exit comes in the wake of a legal wrangle against the municipality’s contentious 2024-29 general valuation roll, declared unlawful by the High Court in Johannesburg.

In February, the court found the metro failed to comply with mandatory public notice requirements under the Municipal Property Rates Act before implementing the new roll.

But the municipality has argued in its bid for leave to appeal the ruling was flawed and should be reconsidered. Mabotja could not be reached for comment.