R213m down the drain as Limpopo residents still have no water

Residents say they are forced to collect water from the same source as donkeys, monkeys and goats.

Residents in Limpopo’s Blouberg municipality say they are forced to compete for dirty water with wild animals.

This comes after the government spent a staggering R213 million on bulk water projects that have failed to produce a drop of water for two years.

Most of these projects remain incomplete, while others are described as “white elephants”.

The projects are funded by the Capricorn district municipality through the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG) and other sources. The district is a water service authority to three local municipalities – Mole-Mole, Lepelle Nkumpi and Blouberg.

The DA in Limpopo confirmed the allegations, branding the situation a shame under the ANC’s 31-year rule.

Limpopo residents share water with animals

Johannes Seanego, a resident of Silvermine in Blouberg, said that sharing water with donkeys, monkeys, goats and cattle was a daily experience for his community.

“We fetch water from a fountain each and every day. This is because the district municipality has failed dismally to provide this community with fresh water. When the sun sets, all these animals assemble at this fountain and drink from the same source as human beings,” he said.

“During winter, like today, there is no end to our sufferings. Sometimes, parents go to work without bathing, while teachers at schools complain every day about the unbearable smell as they enter our children’s classrooms. This is not on,” he added, while sobbing.

DA caucus leader in the Blouberg local municipality Schoeman Kobola said many water projects were affected.

These include:

Ramaswikana Phase 1, which was budgeted at a cost of R171 million;

Taaiboshgroet (R36.6 million);

Milbank (R37.7 million);

Brana (R3.7 million);

Nailana (R22.6 million); and

Pax (R3.7 million).

The delays in the water projects have been blamed on poor workmanship, disputes over contractual obligations between service providers and the Capricorn district municipality, disputes between traditional leaders and contractors and the failure to pay for oversight by the authorities.

“We call on the mayor for the Capricorn district municipality, Mamedupi Teffo, to urgently investigate these incomplete projects,” said Kobola.

R213m spent – but still no water

Kobola said the Capricorn district municipality, as the legislated water service authority and water service provider to Blouberg, had funded water projects in 2023 in excess of R213 million. Most of these projects, he said, remain incomplete.

In some instances, Kobola said pipes and taps were connected to houses, but for the last two years, no water has flowed out of them. He added that four boreholes were drilled to mitigate the shortfalls of some of the projects.

“But even today, residents continue suffering while trying to get this important basic human right.

“We urge Teffo to investigate these incomplete water projects and hold officials and service providers accountable,” he said.

Jabu Masondo, the communications manager for the Capricorn district municipality, confirmed that some water projects had stalled.

“Many of these projects are affected by external factors, technical constraints and budgetary limitations beyond our immediate control,” said Masondo.

Reasons for delays in water projects

He said the delay at the Devrede water project was due to a dispute over boreholes drilled outside the jurisdiction of the relevant tribal authority.

Grootpan, Sias, Longdon and Ramaswikana were delayed due to limited funding under the municipal infrastructure grant.

Taaiboschgroet was completed, but the boreholes, he said, began to dry up. A geohydrologist was, according to Masondo, assigned to investigate and borehole automation was introduced to prevent over-pumping. These interventions, he said, managed to restore the water supply to the community, which is now receiving water.

Masondo said the Kromhoek water project has been completed but there is a shortage of water, particularly in the Ratau section, because of illegal connections.

“From where I am standing, a contractor is still on site at the Milbank phase 1 water project and has yet to officially hand over the project. Two new boreholes were tested and equipped in May and the reticulation network is currently being tested. The Pax plant is operational and the delay in the Brana water project is due to a dispute regarding an Eskom-installed transformer, which was placed on private property.”

Masondo said the Madoana and the Matshoana water supply projects, each valued at R9.7 million, are scheduled to be handed over in the coming week.

“We remain committed to ensuring the delivery of clean and sustainable water services across all communities,” he said.