Ramaphosa: ANC still shopping around for budget allies

President Cyril Ramaphosa says discussions regarding the passing of the national budget in parliament are ongoing.

Following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech presentation last week, the proposed revenue and expenditure framework will be under scrutinised by both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

However, due to the ANC losing its majority, the party will need the support of other political groups to secure enough votes for approval.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is opposing the budget due to the 0.5% increase in value-added tax (VAT) increase.

Ramaphosa on budget’s passing in parliament

On Monday, Ramaphosa reiterated his support for the budget, highlighting the significant allocation of funds to education.

“We have been very bold in allocating as much money as the minister has allocated R10 billion for basic education.

“Education is still our biggest spend in our country, and we are very proud of that.

“Allocating this amount of money gives a clear signal of where we want to go with regards to early childhood development,” he told the media at the Bana Pele Early Childhood Development (ECD) Leadership Summit in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa appeared to suggest that the ANC is engaging with parties beyond the government of national unity (GNU) to ensure the fiscal framework is passed.

The president emphasised that discussions with different parties are already underway.

“We are going to have a number of discussions across government with various political parties because it is now in the hands of parliament and parliament is the one that is going to be the arbiter.

“Let’s leave that to parliamentarians. Fortunately, I’m not a parliamentarian, as you know, so they will deal with that,” Ramaphosa explained.

He further clarified that talks were not limited to a single party.

“We are talking to everyone about the budget; everyone who is represented in parliament will be interacting and engaging on the budget issue.

“So it’s as simple as all that. We’re not only talking to one party,” Ramaphosa added.

Parliament has the authority to amend the budget, as per the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Amendment Act.

Before this legislation was first enacted in 2009, the national legislature could only approve or reject the budget without making modifications.

SANDF withdrawal from the DRC

Commenting on the withdrawal of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peacekeeping mission, Ramaphosa stated that the decision was made during a recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

He described the withdrawal as “a confidence-building measure to ensure that there is ceasefire and there is peace”.

“At the same time, we are also saying that all other uninvited forces should also withdraw, and negotiations must now ensue between the key role players, the DRC, Rwanda, M23, and a number of other non-state actors.”

According to the president, a meeting on the matter is scheduled for this week.

He also clarified that the withdrawal will be carried out in phases rather than immediately.

“It’s not going to be withdrawal today, it’s going to be phased, and that should be seen as a confidence-building measure to ensure that indeed there is peace and stability in the eastern DRC.

“So it is a very positive move. It should never be seen in bad light, or it should never be seen as defeat. It is building up to the peace process and to a final ceasefire.”

