SADC to withdraw troops from the DRC

By Chulumanco Mahamba

13 Mar 2025

03:11 pm

SADC confirms the phased withdrawal of troops from the DRC after ending the SAMIDRC mission.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will begin withdrawing its troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) has been terminated.

“Summit terminated the mandate of SAMIDRC and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops in the DRC,” said SADC leaders following the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the SADC.

“Summit emphasises its dedication to addressing the ongoing conflict in the DRC and reaffirming its commitment to support interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in the eastern DRC.”

Phased withdrawal of SADC troops

The announcement came after SADC leaders convened virtually for the summit on Thursday to address the escalating security crisis in the DRC.

The presence of South African troops in the DRC has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in February. Malawian and Tanzanian soldiers also died while serving under the SAMIDRC.

“Summit commended the troops for their selfless act, unity, diligence and resilience shown since the beginning of the mission,” the leaders said in a communique.

Read the SADC communique on the DRC here:

In the summit, the leaders also emphasised the need for a political and diplomatic solution with all parties, including the state, non-state partners, and military and non-military, in the eastern DRC to restore “peace, security and tranquility” in the country.

SA, Tanzania, Malawi did right by ignoring ‘knee-jerk’ calls to withdraw

The director at conflict research consultancy African Defence Review, Darren Olivier, tweeted that although the move took too long, South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi did the right thing by ignoring “knee-jerk” calls for immediate withdrawal while bringing SAMIDRC’s ongoing status into the summit.

“But as I and many others have said several times, it has been clear ever since M23 captured Goma that SAMIDRC’s mandate was no longer viable and that the mission should be ended and the troops withdrawn. A mandate termination was all but inevitable,” he said.

Olivier added that the communique does not provide information on how the withdrawal will take place, but this will be the key question.

“SADC will obviously want it to be an orderly withdrawal, with equipment & weaponry intact, as part of the overarching EAC-SADC negotiations process,” he said.

Olivier said this will likely require repairing the Goma Airport runway, as most equipment can only be airlifted out.

How will the withdrawal take place?

“M23 & Rwanda have previously signalled opposition to reopening the airport and allowing a full withdrawal with equipment intact, so their response to this is crucial,” he said.

Olivier concluded that it will also be necessary to clarify whether the SANDF’s deployment of extra forces to Lubumbashi is meant to support this withdrawal or if it was sent only as a backup and would be withdrawn concurrently.

