President’s call for violence stirs fears of civil unrest

Ramaphosa’s call for militancy could deepen South Africa’s divisions, stoking fears of escalating violence and a breakdown of national unity.

A video currently circulating on social media is a very serious cause for concern. Whether it is recent or old is irrelevant – it is the message itself that counts.

In the video, our country’s president calls on the youth of his political party to become more militant and revolutionary.

How can a president who claims to represent the entire country call on a segment of society to become more violent and revolutionary?

What makes it even more disturbing is that he is actually calling for a revolution against his own government, in essence, calling for further disunity, something his government has actively promoted.

He is essentially saying that “if you are not with us [his faction in the party], you are against us”.

This is seen by many South Africans as a direct call by the president for violence that could possibly result in a civil war.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: ANC still shopping around for budget allies

But, in a sense he is correct: we need a revolution to remove this utterly corrupt, inept, pariah-state loving, directionless and leaderless government.

But to call for militancy and violence will not fix what they have broken, it will just make matters worse.

South Africans – black, white and every colour in between – must stand together and use the ballot box to rid ourselves of the parasitic virus this government has become.

People must not fall for the president’s call for violence and militancy.

Stuck in their antiquated Marxist revolutionary mindset, the president and his merry men and women have destroyed our country.

But have they thought of the additional consequences of utterings for violence? Or are they now too wealthy and protected to bother about the consequences?

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion a ‘hiccup’, denies US is ‘blue-ticking’ SA

What adds to the concern is another video where the president admits to abusing and plundering taxpayers’ money to fund the political campaign of the government of national unity’s majority party.

Will taxpayers’ money also be used to fund the militancy he has called for?

In his February 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa famously declared that “we” – that is all South Africans – “will stand together as a united nation.

“We will speak with one voice in defence of our national interest, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy.”

This is propaganda at its worst as it is doubtful all South Africans support him and his princelings who have led the charge to divide the country, impoverish the people, position SA as a terror-sponsoring state, discard our national interest in favour of self-interest and generally position the country as a failed pariah state.

This will bring about renewed levels of violence, but this is perhaps what Ramaphosa was calling for.

ALSO READ: ‘Rasool had one job… he was clearly a red flag to a bull for Trump’ – expert

It is a deflection of their failure and is instead a call for people to rise up and revolt.

Trying to appear statesmanlike in his G20 address, Ramaphosa, as the rotating president of the G20, emphasised the need for multilateralism and the rule of law in addressing the problems the world is confronting.

This is a strange comment as South Africa has discarded its non-aligned stance and opted for an anti-West, pro-pariah state approach.

Also, as South Africa descends into daily chaos and uncontrolled crime, South Africa is in no position to preach the rule of law to anyone as such a rule doesn’t exist here.

Perhaps the militant and violent youth he called on must take hands with the foreign crime syndicates already active in South Africa.

The Chinese triads have apparently been here for some time and the South American drug cartels are expanding their hold in the Cape.

ALSO READ: Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa

Or perhaps our government’s new flattery towards Iran is to enable Hamas and Hezbollah to come to aid the ruling party’s youth in their militant violence and revolution.

Such comments by a sitting head of state, along with the admission that plundered taxpayers’ money was used to fund political aspirations, are being frowned upon across the world.

It is also sure to scare off any foreign investor who was brave enough to invest in dysfunctionality and chaos brought about by a failed government of national disunity.

Or was the senseless call for violence a poor tactic to deflect from the myriads of problems he and his government have created, such as the R520 billion to bailout the failed and bankrupt state-owned enterprises.

As the government continues its policy of antagonism towards its second-largest trading partner, the approach may result in disinvestment, the cancellation of African Growth and Opportunity Act, the sanctioning of political leaders, travel bans and other economic measures which will lead to an increase in our already out of control violence.

Perhaps this is all part of the government’s plan.

NOW READ: Ebrahim Rasool: ‘US bullying SA, trying to force policy change’ – Expert