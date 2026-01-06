Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi as new NDPP

Mothibi will be replacing Shamilla Batohi.

After intense interviews, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Mothibi will be replacing Shamilla Batohi, who is expected to retire at the end of January 2026.

The Presidency made the announcement on Tuesday evening, 6 January 2026.

New NDPP

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president made the appointment in terms of section 179(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with section 10 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act 32 of 1998).

“Advocate Mothibi, who is currently the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), began his career as a public prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrate’s and regional courts. He also served as a magistrate in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrate’s courts.

“Advocate Mothibi has previously served in various public and private sector roles managing legal, compliance and risk management operations, including at SARS as Head of Corporate Legal Services and Head of Governance,” Magwenya said.

Magwenya added that Mothibi will take up the position with effect from 1 February 2026.

Advisory panel

Magwenya said Ramaphosa set up an advisory panel for the selection of the NDPP, which conducted an open and transparent selection process.

The panel was led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

“The Panel concluded its process and submitted its report to the President on the 12th of December 2025. In its report, the panel advised the President that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP.”

SIU

With Mothibi’s appointment as the new NDPP, leaving a vacancy at the SIU, Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Lekgetho as the acting head with effect from 1 February 2026.

Lekgetho is currently serving as the SIU CEO.

He has over 22 years of forensic investigations experience, including serving as the Forensic Investigator at the then Directorate of Special Operations, which was known as the Scorpions.

Ramaphosa thanked outgoing NDPP head Batohi for her service and contributions.

*This is a developing story.

