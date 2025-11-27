Guess who’s back: Menzi Simelane could get second bite as NPA boss

Five other candidates made the shortlist.

Thirteen years after being “removed” as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Menzi Simelane could get a second bite of the cherry.

The Department of Justice announced six candidates to be the new NPA boss.

The short list announced on Thursday includes Advocate Nicolette Bell, Advocate Hermione Cronje, Advocate Xolisile Khanyile, Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Adrian Mopp and Simelane.

The successful candidate will be taking over from Shamila Batohi.

Simelane

Simelane was NDPP from 2009 until 2012 was appointed by former President Jacob Zuma. His tenure was clouded in controversy, with the DA challenging his appointment in court

The Constitutional Court declared his appointment invalid in 2012.

On 8 May 2012, the court heard an application by the DA to confirm a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that the decision to employ Simelane was invalid.

ConCourt

Judge Zac Yacoob delivered the unanimous ruling.

Yacoob said that in the unanimous judgment, they reached a number of legal conclusions, including that the appointment of the NDPP was not a matter to be determined by the subjective opinion of the president.

“It was rather a jurisdictional prerequisite to be determined objectively. Dishonesty is inconsistent with the conscientiousness and integrity required for the proper execution of the responsibilities of the NDPP.”

“The decisions taken and acts performed by Mr Menzi Simelane and actions by the (NDPP) are not invalid merely because of the invalidity of his appointment,” Yacoob said.

Nominations

The Justice Department said the advisory panel for the selection of the NDPP, chaired by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, met on Tuesday, 25 November, to finalise the screening of nominated candidates for the position of NPA boss.

“The sitting follows last week’s resolution by the panel to extend the recruitment process in order to broaden the pool of potential candidates,” said the minister spokesperson, Terence Manase.

“In this regard, the panel met, and during the meeting, the panel considered a total of 32 applications and identified six candidates who met the minimum requirements.”

Manase said the Panel is targeting 10–11 December 2025 for the interview process.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Sisulu appoints Menzi Simelane, Mo Shaik as special advisors